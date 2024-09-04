Apple TV+'s 'Sunny' Season 2 must avoid one major Suzie Sakamoto mistake

Apple TV+ has delivered the finale of 'Sunny' but there's one thing that has left us disappointed

KYOTO, JAPAN: Apple TV+'s latest series 'Sunny' had everything that is required to be a standout mystery series—mysterious deaths in debut episode, a grief-stricken protagonist with a suspenseful past, a strong cast, and the looming presence of technological threats.

These elements were enough to capture our attention and keep us hooked until the very end. However, the show faltered when it came to delivering a compelling character arc for its protagonist, Suzie Sakamoto, played by Rashida Jones.

'Sunny' Season 1 doesn't explore Suzie Sakamoto's past

Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto in a still from 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Suzie Sakamoto is an American woman living in Japan for the last decade. She worked as a school teacher before she married Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima). It doesn't make sense that she would abandon her life and relationships in America and cross oceans only to work as a teacher in an entirely new country.

Through flashbacks, we can also gather that she had no friends or acquaintances when she first moved to Japan. Years have passed and she still doesn't have anyone to rely on!

'Sunny' Season 1 doesn't explore Suzie's life in America and what made her migrate and start a new life. All we know is that her mother died in a self-driven car accident.

Why is Suzie Sakamoto's past important to the plot?

Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Though Suzie's past isn't connected to the present-day mystery, it still remains crucial to the plot. Suzie's entire world turns upside down after the plane crash incident, and yet we couldn't feel enough compassion for her.

At times, she appears as a rude and selfish woman. While these traits make her more relatable, we could have connected with her more deeply if we understood where they came from and what led her to become the isolated woman she is.

Masa Sakamoto's entire history and character arc was explored in 'Sunny' Season 1 allowing us to understand him in ways we never quite did with the protagonist. Even Judy Ongg's Noriko received a backstory that explained her marriage and relationship with her son.

Nonetheless, the show still has a chance to redeem itself. The way 'Sunny' concluded in Episode 10, we expect it to have another season. And if that happens, Suzie's backstory must be the center of the plot.

When will 'Sunny' Season 2 release?

annie the clumsy in 'Sunny' Episode 10 (@appletv+)

As of September 2024, Apple TV+ has not confirmed the renewal of 'Sunny'. For now, we can only keep our hopes up as there's enough scope for the showrunners to extend the mystery in Season 2.

The renewal of a show majorly depends on its viewership. 'Sunny' has opened to mixed reviews and we'll have to wait a little longer to see if Apple TV+ considers it worthy enough for another season.

'Sunny' Season 1 is currently available to stream on Apple TV+