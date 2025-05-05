‘American Idol’ fans think this ‘incredible’ singer could win Season 23 — and we’re starting to agree

‘American Idol’ viewers had their hearts in their mouths when this fan-favorite almost got eliminated

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 is grabbing major headlines with its stellar lineup of contestants. While many talented contestants made a splash early on with their impressive vocals, a new fan favorite has recently emerged. This underdog contestant, who also secured a third place on 'The Voice' Season 18, is now stealing the spotlight with a head-turning performance that has fans unanimously declaring him the best of the season.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during 'American Idol' Judges Photo Cal in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

The participant in the discussion is Thunderstorm Artis, who impressed 'American Idol' season 23 judges and fans with standout performances. In the latest episode of the singing reality show, the participants paid tribute to iconic women in music, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Notably, country singer Miranda Lambert mentored the contestants and performed 'Kerosene' to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The 29-year-old Artis from Haleiwa, Hawaii, delivered a powerful rendition of Adele’s 'When We Were Young,' earning glowing praise from all three judges. Lionel Richie said, "You make cool, cool. I'm so in love with what you just did," while Luke Bryan called it his favorite performance yet, praising Astis' "amazingly crafty" delivery and stage presence.

Fans were also in awe of Artis' performance as they voiced their opinions in the comment section of the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'American Idol.' A fan said, "This was far and away the best performance of the night. The fact he was almost eliminated had me soooo tilted," while another added, "He’s literally the underdog that’s always the one I happen to favor and vote for He is in his own lane!!" Another commented, "His talent is truly exceptional, and the uniqueness of his voice is absolutely captivating If he doesn’t win this competition, something is seriously off."

Another fan wrote, "Rooting for Thunderstorm! I’ve loved him since the Voice. What an INCREDIBLE talent!!!" Another said, "The clarity of his voice is exceptional. Nice singing and musicianship. It is one of his best performances." A fan said, "You take my breath away Thunderstorm. I had my heart in my throat when they had you in the last 3. I clapped and jumped with joy to hear your name. You are perfection and I WILL see you at the Hollywood Bowl! Love everything about you!"

Artis, who nearly won 'The Voice' Season 18 as a member of John Legend’s team, admits he was initially "terrified" to return to a singing competition, but the approach of his 30th birthday, which is also American Idol's contestant age cutoff, motivated him to take the risk. With two children and a "wonderful wife," Artis feels this new chapter in his life is the perfect time to audition for Idol. "I wanted to come on here and really showcase my artistry in a way that I didn't get to do on the last show with some original music," he shared with Parade, as reported by American Songwriter.

"I really wanted to see if I had what it took. Life is all about taking chances, and so I wanted to take a chance on myself with this show." Sharing about his growth over the past five years since 'The Voice' Season 18 concluded, Artis added, "Now five years later, I just feel like I'm a different man and a different artist, and I'm looking forward to saying, 'Hey, America, do you remember me?' and just showing them who I am."