Did we just find the next Adele? 'American Idol' fans think so after this Top 8 contestant's performance

'American Idol' contestant Breanna Nix captivated the judges and the fans with their jaw-dropping vocals! During an episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, which was released on May 4, the Top 10 contestants paid tribute to the iconic women in the music industry with their performances. In the episode, Nix sang a powerful rendition of 'Water Under the Bridge' by Adele and stunned the judges as well as fans. When 'American Idol' shared the video of Nix's performance on YouTube, the fans couldn't stop raving over the talented singer and her attire, which resembled Adele's. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "She really channeled her inner Adele, even with the dress and hair!" Another user penned, "Breanna is the real deal. She has become a huge star of the first order. Can really take ownership of a song. Amazing stage presence, range, subtlety, and power. My vote for #1."

A third user chimed in, "I came of age long ago in Kansas with my friend Martina McBride. Thanks for choosing the best song tonight. Breanna is the REAL DEAL. This is a singing competition. Breanna is a winner. Long may you run. It is truly a pleasure to listen to your magnificent vocals." A user commented, "Oh my word!!! I've loved every performance and vocal from Breanna. This one was amazing. She even had some of Adele's mannerisms at the beginning, and then mixed the range in the end. Just perfection!!!!" One user exclaimed, "Brianna!! Love the long dress on you. Make that your niche with your music. Love your makeup. Love your voice. I can listen to you all day. You just have that voice that is listenable. It is not annoying at all. The pitches and runs are so good. Keep it, and if you come out with an album, I will buy it."

On the other hand, Nix received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood following her performance. As per Parade magazine, while sharing her feedback on Nix's performance, Underwood said, "Breanna, this was the right song choice for sure. I feel like, everybody's kind of trying things tonight. That's just like a little bit different. They are showing us a different side of themselves, and I feel like this was just a perfect moment for you. You looked and sounded and played the part like a diva, and it was all working."

Bryan also echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Yeah, I mean it was totally that. It was like Adele vibes moments. You never left the mic. You had a nice little kind of groove in there, and then when you got to the back half of that song, I mean, you just have an incredible voice, and it was listenable. It was just really perfectly well done, and I'm so glad you picked that song. It just felt like the right moment for you. It was great."

Finally, Richie went on to say, "It's what I love the most is you take something as iconic as an Adele song and turn it into your song. But let me give you one major compliment. You know how to get to a note and choke it to death. When I say I mean honest to god. There was a moment where I kept saying, 'Okay, let the note up now. Let the note up. No, she's gonna choke the note to death. You did such a great job, and I love the timber in your voice. Unbelievable."