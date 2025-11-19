‘The Simpsons’ fans confused with long-running character's death after 34 years: ‘Second time she's died’

Alice Glick was introduced on the show in season 2, episode 21, 'Three Men and a Comic Book'

'The Simpsons' have killed off a character who has been part of the iconic show for 34 years. However, fans of the series thought she was already dead. In the latest episode, organist Alice Glick died during the service. She was introduced on the show in season 2, episode 21, 'Three Men and a Comic Book,' and was voiced by Cloris Leachman. Tress MacNeille later voiced her following the former's death in 2021.

Executive producer Tim Long confirmed the death in an interview with PEOPLE. "In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made," Long said. "But in another, more important sense, yep, she's dead as a doornail." However, fans on social media believed she was already killed off in Season 23 after she was attacked by a robotic seal. But Glick later appeared in her human form and was confused by the latest development.

"This is the second time she's died," one of the fans tweeted on X.

Another fan seconded the thought. "Didn’t she die before in that episode where Lisa invents that’s robot seal toy?"

"I thought this character was killed before that. They even show her ghost," a fan added.

"Didn't she die in season 23?" another fan asked.

The news comes after the series killed off another long-running character, Larry Dalrymple, who was part of the show since Season 10. Long later, in an interview with TMZ, said the death was supposed to feel impactful despite the character's fewer appearances throughout the years, especially considering it’s rare for 'The Simpsons' characters to die in the show.

"When we killed off Larry the Barfly last year, that was a big discussion. 'How do we do it? Should it be that guy, or should it be trucker hat guy?' said producer Cesar Mazariegos. "Anything that's that big, where there's a whole episode about it, we for sure think about it. But we usually don't want to get rid of our characters." With Glick's death, fans of the show have been asking for answers. Only time will tell if the producers later share their thoughts on killing off yet another long-running character.