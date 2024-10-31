Ben Brown finally uses the 'C' word as he sheds light on bizarre 'Sister Wives' home dynamics

Ben Brown shared his surprising reaction to the relationship between 'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's parents

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Janelle Brown's late mother, Sheryl Usher, brought a unique flair to the family dynamics in 'Sister Wives', leaving a lasting impact on the Brown family tree. Having grown up in a mainstream Mormon background, Sheryl Usher was largely unfamiliar with the world of polygamy. When Janelle began doing her research for a plural marriage with Kody Brown, Sheryl grew curious and occasionally concerned about the path her daughter was choosing. She felt the need to understand more about this way of life to fully accept her daughter's decision and support her if necessary.

Sheryl's journey into this lifestyle raised eyebrows among fans who found it hard to believe she dove headfirst into polygamy alongside her daughter. Even though Sheryl was a little apprehensive at first, her romance with William Winn Brown was able to show just how the polygamist faith affected her and Janelle's lives. In a recent episode of Sarah Fraser's show, Ben Brown, Kody Brown's nephew, shared his thoughts on growing up in such an environment. He explained that he finds it somewhat quirky to be part of a polygamous family. He said, "It's weird and I don’t remember when I learned that, I think I was probably a teenager when that clicked and I was like oh." He recalled overhearing Janelle refer to Sheryl as 'Mom' and mentioning that her mother was married to Kody's father. This struck Ben as unusual, as he pointed out that such intermarriage is common in certain Mormon circles. He indicated that this is partly due to the exclusiveness and sense of righteousness often fostered in some Mormon communities through the close ties formed by family marriages. "But that’s pretty on brand for Mormons right? There’s a lot of intermarry because it’s this insular community and we are the righteous ones and everyone else is not," he added.

Ben Brown offers advice to the Brown wives who are considering leaving a toxic polygamous dynamic

Ben Brown, the nephew of 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has offered some advice to Kody's ex-wives—Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown, following their departure from the polygamous relationship. Drawing from his own experiences, Ben candidly referred to the polygamous culture he was raised in as a "cult," and explained it's a very controlling environment that dictates how people should think and act.

That was the message Ben had for Kody's ex-wives: “Go out and find yourself,” he said during his appearance on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast. He explained that he could offer this advice because he believes polygamy often denies individuals the chance to discover who they are outside of that relationship structure. "The world that they were in told them who they were and who they were supposed to be, and they tried to do that for decades," Ben noted.

Why did 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown's mother marry Kody Brown's father?

While Kody Brown's father, William Winn Brown, married Sheryl Usher, Janelle Brown's mother, under unique circumstances that brought them together, Kody and Janelle's marriage occurred under very different conditions. At first, Sheryl didn't engage in a polygamous relationship, but since Janelle expressed interest in Kody and his family, she had to learn about the lifestyle and religious feelings of the Brown family. She visited the family's ranch and learned about their lifestyle.

It was on these visits that Sheryl and Winn, on a personal note, clicked and soon their relationship blossomed into something more. Through shared values and a mutual understanding, the two fell in love. Surprisingly, Sheryl and Winn got married before Janelle and Kody officially began courting—a twist that caught everyone off guard. Sheryl's marriage to Winn made her both Kody's stepmother and Janelle's mother, creating a unique family dynamic. Although their marriage may not have been considered conventional by some, Sheryl and Winn shared a close bond that reflected the Brown family's emphasis on closeness and acceptance over traditional norms.

How did ‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown’s mother die?

Janelle Brown's mother, Sheryl Usher, died in early December 2020. Although Janelle did not specify the nature of her mother’s illness, she mentioned that Sheryl had been unwell for some time, making her death both a tragedy and somewhat expected. Janelle expressed gratitude for being able to spend her mother's final moments with her sister, considering it a "small miracle" to say goodbye in person.

Sheryl's death deeply moved Janelle and the rest of the Brown family members. She was not only Janelle's mother but also someone who had a unique and close connection to the family. Janelle honored her mom by calling her a tough, strong woman, celebrating the legacy Sheryl had left within the Brown family.