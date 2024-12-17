'90 Day: The Last Resort': Why drama queen Ariela Danielle is the ultimate attention seeker

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela Danielle has recently gained attention for her controlling behavior. Ariela's lack of trust in her partner, Biniyam Shibre, was evident in the latest episode. The couple faces numerous challenges, and Ariela's latest drama only adds to their struggles

During the latest cast visit to the bar, Biniyam enjoyed his time with his co-stars leaving all his relationship trouble behind. However, Ariela was left furious after she spotted Biniyam dancing with co-star, Jasmine Pineda. The TLC show star tried to grab attention and ran off directly to the bathroom and locked herself in.

Biniyam attempted to have a conversation with Ariela and tried to unlock the door, but he was unsuccessful. Jasmine also asked if she was okay and wanted space but Ariela didn't respond. The producers of the show also intervened to assist Biniyam but were unsuccessful in the face of Ariela's tantrum. Instead of enjoying the moment, Ariela sabotaged the night, making things even more difficult with her partner.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela Danielle blames anxiety for her meltdown

After more than an hour of meltdown, Ariela Danielle finally unlocked herself and revealed that she was struggling with anxiety issues. '90 Day: The Last Resort' star claimed, "It's just stressful, It's just frustrating. I hate small places with loud music and people." However, she later admitted that she was upset by Biniyam Shibre enjoying himself and dancing. He slammed her partner and claimed that it seemed like he was just there to party, while she was there to work on their marriage. She complained about Biniyam's double standards, claiming that he talked to everyone except her.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela Danielle controls Biniyam Shibre

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 star Ariela Danielle wants to control Biniyam Shibre's every move after she caught her partner cheating on her. Although she chose to move on and reconcile with him, it appears Ariela has never fully forgiven him. Instead, she became a control freak and changed all his social media passwords. She now manages all his social media and hasn't shared the password with Biniyam.

Ariela has previously admitted that controlling Biniyam was vindictive, but she has never regretted the harsh action. Meanwhile, Biniyam has accused Ariela of blackmailing him and claimed, "I feel like I am trapped." However, Biniyam has insisted that letting him back into his social media accounts would help the couple rebuild their relationship and trust issues. After the drama, Ariela finally agreed to return Biniyam's social media passwords as long as he remained nice and respectful towards her.

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.