'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda crowned as the real 'pot-stirrer' on TLC show

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda has recently proved that she loves drama and sabotaging relationships. In the latest episode of the TLC show, Jasmine has jeopardized two relationships with her villain tactics. She is an ultimate pot stirrer and fuels drama between Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein.

Natalie was enjoying in the bar with her co-stars when she noticed her beau, Josh, chatting with Sophie Sierra. Natalie was skeptical about Josh and Sophie when Jasmine decided to make things worse. Jasmine told Natalie that she could tell Josh likes Sophie with the way he talks to her. Adding to the jealousy, Jasmine further told Natalie that Josh also invited Sophie to Las Vegas.

The revelation left Natalie devastated and she furiously confronted Josh and Sophie. Natalie slut-shamed Sophie in front of the whole bar while Jasmine was enjoying the drama. Additionally, Jasmine tried to back herself off from the Vegas claims when Natalie told Josh that her co-star had informed her about the betrayal. Jasmine notably switched sides in front of the whole group and started calling out Natalie behind her back. The reality star's action has raised major red flags.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda warns Natalie Mordovtseva

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva was left furious and had a dramatic meltdown episode. She went straight to Sophie Sierra and broke her glass while Jasmine Pineda was sitting beside her. However, Jasmine ran to the co-star when Natalie asked her to 'fix it! You started, you fix it!'. Although Natalie was right to accuse Jasmine of fueling the drama, it made her crazy.

Jasmine started the heated argument and warned Natalie saying, "Listen, you are not going to play these games with me. And you, you're crazy. But don't mess with me, Natalie." She added while pointing a finger at her, "Don't play these f****g games with me. I didn't start this... And it's not my fault that you're with a dude who doesn't give a s**t about you."

Jasmine Pineda jeopardizes Ariela Danielle and Binyam Shibre's romance

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's romance was not the only relationship that Jasmine Pineda had tried to sabotage. '90 Day: The Last Resort' star has notably jeopardized Ariela Danielle and Binyam Shibre's relationship as well. She definitely emerged as the ultimate villain sabotaging two relationships and friendships in a single day.

Jasmine got cozy with Binyam and danced with him leaving Ariela devastated. Ariela notably locked herself in the bathroom for more than an hour and didn't open the door for anyone. Binyam and Jasmine tried to talk to Ariela but she was not ready for a conversation.

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.