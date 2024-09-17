Who is Porscha Raemond? '90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed, 59, engaged again after 24-hour 'Meet and Greet'

Big Ed Brown has been engaged 4 times now, but this recent news comes months after his split from Liz Woods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Reality TV star 'Big' Ed Brown finds love once again, and it looks like this time it's serious. The 59-year-old '90 Day Fiancé' star got engaged to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond just 24 hours after meeting her at a meet-and-greet event in Plantation, Florida.

Big Ed, the lovable but troubled star of TLC's '90 Day Fiancé' has won over fans since his debut on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' in 2020. His quirky charm and trainwreck romances have made him a household name, keeping viewers hooked on the show that follows couples navigating the complex K-1 visa process.

How did 'Big' Ed Brown meet Porscha Raemond?

Porcscha Raemond shared a photo on her Instagram story after meeting 'Big' Ed Brown at the restaurant (Instagram/@porscharaex3)

It was definitely a weekend to remember for Big Ed, if you ask him. He met Porscha Raemond at a fan event at Capriotti's sandwich shop, and sparks flew. Raemond shared snaps of their encounter on Instagram, gushing, "You're even better in person" with a heart emoji. The next evening, Brown took Raemond on a dinner date and pulled off an impromptu proposal using a paperclip from the restaurant as a makeshift ring, as per an exclusive TMZ report.

It turns out that the engagement was not a mere publicity stunt, but is genuine, with Brown joking, "It was love at first bite." This whirlwind romance has left a lot of fans stunned, especially his female audience who were hoping to have a chance with him, and the others who are eager to see what's next for the reality TV star and his new fiancée.

Who was 'Big' Ed Brown previously married to?

'Big' Ed Brown participated in the spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life, where he met Liz Woods (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

For 'Big' Ed, this upcoming marriage will be his second shot at happiness. His first marriage to Sandra Heckman back in the 90s didn't quite work out. They had a daughter, Tiffany, but Brown's cheating allegedly led to their split after just two years.

Brown has openly regretted his past mistakes, calling his infidelity a "stupid mistake." Brown's love life has been under the microscope thanks to his reality TV stints on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the '90 Days' and '90 Day: The Single Life'. On the other hand, his rollercoaster of a relationship with Liz Woods had fans on the edge of their seats, with the couple breaking up and making up a whopping 15 times before finally calling it quits. Despite his latest engagement news, Brown has remained tight-lipped on social media. His Instagram followers - a whopping 593K strong - are eagerly awaiting his confirmation.