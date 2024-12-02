‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ star Natalie Mordovtseva locks horns with fellow co-star Jasmine Pineda

'90 Day: The Last Resort’ star Natalie Mordovtseva faces backlash after spilling drink on co-star Jasmine Pineda

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 is just around the corner! In the upcoming season of the TLC show, six couples—Ari and Bini, Gino and Jasmine Pineda, Brandon and Julia, Josh and Natalie Mordovtseva, Rob and Sophie, and Stacey and Florian—will be putting their relationships to the test. During their three-week stay at a desert oasis in Arizona, these pairs will be seen navigating through different issues like "jealousy, anger, and intimacy" through "group therapy and untraditional approaches, including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert."

In the official trailer of the show, we witnessed Natalie and Jasmine engaged in a heated argument. A scene from the trailer showed Natalie walking away after spilling Sophie's drink which eventually landed on Jasmine's feet. Shortly after, Jasmine confronted Natalie for her mean and bratty behavior. "You f*****g throw glass on my feet and you're going to apologize," Jasmine told Natalie in the trailer of the show. However, Natalie appeared unwilling to apologize, as the other cast members tried to de-escalate the situation. "You want to meet with crazy, I'm crazy. F***you, b****," Jasmine added.

Are Natalie and Josh still together?

'90 Day: The Single Life' stars Natalie and Josh's relationship has gone through its fair share of ups and downs in the last few years. The two have struggled with commitment issues, and their romantic situation seems to become even more complicated in '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2.

In a scene from the official trailer of the TLC program, it was revealed that Josh had been texting Sophie. The two were seen discussing their special bond at a party. Natalie might end up clashing with Sophie in the show. As of this moment, it's exactly not known whether Natalie and Josh are still in a relationship or not.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie previously ended romance with Josh due to commitment issues

For those of you who are unversed, '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie previously ended her relationship with Josh due to his lack of commitment. At the time, Josh was even reluctant to call Natalie his girlfriend.

Natalie then decided to pull the plug on the pair's romance as Josh wasn't ready for either engagement or having children. Later on, Josh reflected on their breakup and felt that it had been the right decision.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 premieres on December 2, 2024, Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC.