Lily Huang stunned as daughter Vivian delivers a jaw-dropping moment on '90 Day Fiancé'

'90 Day Fiancé' star Lily Huang has two children, a son and a daughter, Vivian

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6 took an unexpected turn when Lily Huang's daughter, Vivian, shocked viewers with a surprise appearance on the season finale. She joined the 'Tell All' episode to speak candidly about her mother's relationship with Josh. Vivian was straight to the point in the video from China. She didn’t hold back about how boring her mother's marriage to Josh was. It left everyone, especially Josh McGuffey, shocked.

Vivian's candor began when host Shaun Robinson asked her if she thought Lily and Josh's marriage would last. Her answer, "Still no," hinted that the main issue was a lack of intimacy. She caught everyone off guard when she asked Josh why he hadn’t hooked up with her mother. "If you really love a woman, why don't you f*** her? " she asked, catching Josh completely off guard. She even questioned if Josh had an issue and was simply avoiding intimacy, leaving everyone on the Tell All in shock and laughter—well, almost everyone; Josh had no comment. Vivian's questions sparked some strong reactions. Lily revealed that she and Josh had been intimate less than five times during their long relationship. She even rated their chemistry as a pretty low 3 out of 10. The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the finale, as Vivian's boldness exposed cracks in Lily and Josh's already strained marriage. While some applauded Vivian for her honesty, others felt her comments were too forward for public television. Either way, her appearance added another dimension of drama to an otherwise tense Tell All, keeping fans eager to see where Lily and Josh will be headed from here.

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Lily’s daughter Vivian caught Josh McGuffey lying about his ex

On '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Lily's daughter, Vivian, called out Josh for lying about his ex. Josh had said that his ex-girlfriend had died, however, Vivian and Lily found out that she was actually alive and dating him when he made that claim. Caught on camera, Josh confessed the lie but then tried to play it off as a misunderstanding. He said he meant his ex was “dead to him.”

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Lily Huang asks Josh McGuffey for ‘affection’ in relationship

On '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6, Lily Huang opened up to Josh McGuffey about her feelings of jealousy and frustration in their relationship. During the 'Tell All' episode, Lily watched other couples, like Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner, holding hands and showing affection, and admitted that she felt left out. She told Josh, “I’m jealous,” wishing they could have the same closeness as the other couples.

Lily also opened up about how their constant arguments were making her feel neglected. She asked Josh to be more attentive and affectionate toward her. At one point, Lily even confessed that during the fights, she had expressed a desire to leave him because she felt unloved.



'90 Day Fiancé’ Josh McGuffey feels offended because of Lily’s ‘spending’ habits

On '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Josh expressed frustration over Lily's spending habits, particularly when it comes to buying things for him. While Lily often spends money on Josh, he doesn't seem to appreciate it as much as she hopes. When the topic comes up, Josh gets defensive and annoyed, especially if there are others around.

This creates tension between them, as Lily feels unappreciated and unloved in return for her efforts. Meanwhile, Josh seems to misunderstand Lily's intentions, leading to ongoing arguments and a failure to connect emotionally.