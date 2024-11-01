'90 Day Fiance' star Liz Woods sparks engagement rumors with new beau after split from Big Ed

'90 Day Fiance' star Liz Woods has moved on from Big Ed's drama

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: '90 Day Fiance' star Liz Woods recently marked a significant milestone, celebrating her first anniversary with Jayson Zuniga. She shared a series of heartwarming photos with Jayson to commemorate this special occasion. And her latest Instagram Story sparked a flurry of engagement rumors.

While celebrating Halloween, Liz posted a mirror selfie that caught the attention of fans, particularly because she was sporting a ring on her finger, which quickly raised eyebrows on Reddit. Despite the speculation, it appears the rumors of an engagement may be unfounded, as she wore the ring seemingly on her right hand.

Since moving on from her relationship with Big Ed, Liz has been enjoying a whirlwind romance with Jayson, who inspires her to be the best version of herself. Their bond seems to be growing stronger, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for this couple!

'90 Day Fiance' star Liz Wood fuels engagement rumors (Instagram/@e_92_marie)

How did Liz Woods and Jayson Zuniga meet?

'90 Day Fiance' star Liz Woods and Jayson Zuniga first crossed paths in October 2023 through social media, when Liz made the bold move of sliding into Jayson's DMs. Their connection quickly blossomed, and by the time Liz introduced Jayson during the 'Happily Ever After?' Tell All, they had already been together for a few months.

While there had been whispers about Jayson possibly being in a relationship before meeting Liz, he reportedly ended things with his girlfriend once he connected with her. Regardless of the past, it's clear that Jayson is now completely focused on Liz, as their romance takes center stage in the world of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'.

Liz Woods and Jayson Zuniga met on social media (Instagram/@e_92_marie)

Big Ed was wrong about Liz Woods' new romance

'90 Day Fiance' star Big Ed once predicted that Liz Woods and Jayson Zuniga wouldn't last more than six months. He was convinced that after their breakup, Jayson would come to him, and they'd share drinks where Jayson would shed tears over Liz's betrayal. However, Ed's forecast proved to be way off, as Liz recently celebrated a full year of love with Jayson.

Big Ed had anticipated that Liz would eventually return to him, just as she had during their previous splits. This time, though, Liz is standing firm against her insecurities and embracing her new relationship with confidence. It's clear that she's moving forward, leaving the past behind and proving Big Ed's expectations wrong.