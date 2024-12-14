‘90 Day Fiance’ star Loren Allen’s night out with drag queens fuels cheating rumors

‘90 Day Fiance’ star Loren Allen was recently accused of infidelity, despite their relationship seemingly flourishing

Loren Allen, a star from '90 Day Fiancé', is facing rumors of infidelity after a recent night out with drag queens. Although Loren had previously denied any inappropriate behavior, his actions at the bar raised eyebrows. Photos and videos show Loren with his hand on the waist of one of the drag queens. The rumors were further fueled by accusations from Faith Tulod's friends, who claimed that Loren had turned down one of their friends outside the bar earlier that evening.

Loren's behavior has raised questions about his loyalty to Faith, especially since he had previously denied any flirtations or dishonesty. The situation has sparked a lot of speculation and raised doubts about the couple's relationship.

Is Loren Allen getting engaged to Faith Tulod?

While rumors and speculations swirl around the engagement of Loren Allen and Faith Tulod, nothing has been confirmed yet. Loren, who appeared in '90 Day Fiancé' has been open about her relationship with Faith, which has put their relationship under the scrutiny of many people. While fans are wondering if Loren and Faith are engaged, neither of them has confirmed it.

With all this attention surrounding their relationship, it's only natural for fans to be curious about the couple's future, especially after seeing them together on social media and their time on the show.

'90 Day Fiance' star Loren Allen asked Faith Tulod to give him a special tattoo in the Philippines

'90 Day Fiance' star Loren Allen wanted to make his time in the Philippines memorable with a special tattoo from Faith Tulod, whom he was spending time with. Loren explained that he wanted the tattoo as a way to remember his trip and his connection with Faith, adding that even if they didn't end up together, it would still be a meaningful moment in his life.



Although Faith was a face painter and had never done tattoos before, she agreed to give Loren a tattoo with his guidance. She was initially hesitant about taking on the request but ultimately decided to go ahead with it. Loren said the pain wasn't bad, especially compared to some of the other experiences he'd had. After the tattoo session, Faith joked that life with Loren would never be boring, showing that the bond between them was prospering.