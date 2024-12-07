'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen breaks his NDA to lash out against TLC show in bizarre tirade

Loren Allen says that he has never watched '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' before filming

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Loren Allen was caught in the wild a few months ago in an unexpected video that has gone viral online. A year prior to his appearance on the TLC show, Loren spilled all the beans in an old YouTube video, which has since put him back in the spotlight.

Loren tells an interviewer that he has bought a one-way ticket to the Philippines and doesn't care what he has to do (or who he has to marry) to stay there in a mind-numbing video shared by @90DayFiance_Alexa. The issue is that the video was shot prior to the commencement of the show's production, which instantly violated his NDA with TLC.

What happens if you violate your NDA with Sharp Media? '90 Day Fiance' star Statler Riley was recently denied an invitation to the 'Tell All' after asserting that all the show's scenes are scripted.

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Loren Allen broke NDA with TLC (TLC)

Loren Allen admits to joining '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to pay child support

Fans can hear Loren talking about production, their plan for the show, and even getting paid! He gives the exact dates of his plane tickets and admits that he has no money to return to the United States.

The eventual reality star claims then that he can’t afford a car because he pays child support. He says he has never watched the show before, but he got the idea from his infamous ex-wife, who allegedly did it to obtain extra child support. TLC said she wouldn't, he says.

Loren then outlines his plans for if Faith Gatoc Tulod isn’t what he expects upon his arrival: he will simply find someone else. He had two possible marriages set up if he had to return to Las Vegas, but at the time of the interview, his goal was to marry a "regular girl" and have "lady boys" on the side.

Loren Allen joined '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to pay child support (TLC)

Loren Allen spotted working at TJ Maxx

Shabooty, a blogger for '90 Day Fiancé', shared a video that shows if Loren was able to relocate to the Philippines. The video, which shows Loren at TJ Maxx, looks to have been taken from TikTok.

While moving through the aisles where Loren appears to be refilling shelves, the individual who took the video attempted to do it covertly. According to the source, Loren still resides in Las Vegas and the United States.

Curiously, Loren appears to notice the fan filming the video and smiles a little before continuing his job.

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Loren Allen spotted working in the USA (TLC)

Are Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod still together?

Loren's return to America implies that his ambitious goal for the Philippines was unsuccessful. During his trip on 'Before the 90 Days' Season 7, Faith could break up with him.

In the Philippines, Loren anticipated living off of Faith's income until he was able to secure employment. When he went there, Loren hardly had any cash on him.

Given that Faith wasn't interested in dating him, Loren may have felt it would be better for him to go back home rather than remain in her nation. For Faith, Loren was never the best choice.