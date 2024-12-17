‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Avery Mills breaks silence on health complication

Avery Mills, one of the stars of '90 Day Fiancé', opened up about her health during her perfume launch livestream. She revealed that she had been battling recurring illnesses and unexplained organ issues for years before doctors finally diagnosed her with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, better known as Lupus.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues, causing inflammation and organ damage. Avery shared that she has already started new treatments, including medications and infusions, which have left her feeling much better.

Her disclosure highlights a broader issue faced by many women with autoimmune diseases: delayed diagnoses often caused by systemic biases in healthcare. Many are dismissed, told their symptoms are 'all in their heads,' or ignored altogether until the disease progresses and becomes more severe. Avery's story thus reflects others fighting similar health challenges and demonstrates the importance of fighting for proper medical care.

Are Avery Mills and Omar Albakour still together?

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are happily married. The '90 Day Fiancé' star couple got married in 2019, and as of 2024, their relationship continues to thrive, both as partners and in their endeavors. At the start of their relationship, they faced numerous challenges, including cultural differences and the difficulties of long-distance, with Omar living in Syria and Avery in the U.S. However, they overcame these obstacles together. However, all that has made their love and commitment more strong.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are happily married (TLC)

Avery Mills was admitted to hospital for ‘septic shock’ infection

'90 Day Fiancé' star Avery Mills recently shared a terrifying health moment when she had to be admitted to the hospital due to septic shock. Avery explained that she got very sick during a TikTok live and abruptly ended the session. She later explained that severe infections had progressed to septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition. However, she said that since symptoms were long-standing, initial speculations leaned on lymphoma until it was cleared. "The infection is caused due to the intake of adulterated food or infected saliva." she said.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Avery Mills shares health scare (TLC)

Avery Mills opens up about financial struggles amid ongoing health challenges

'90 Day Fiancé' star Avery Mills revealed in a TikTok live session that she has been experiencing extreme health issues that need immediate medical intervention. Facing this health crisis, Avery said she is also struggling financially. She asked fans for prayers and support, citing how her medical bills have already become overwhelming. She is still working to sell her perfumes online despite the decline in her health, but the costs for treatment keep piling up. Avery also showed much concern for her family, wanting to leave them secure should anything happen to her.

