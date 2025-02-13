Are body doubles used in '1000-lb Sisters'? Source says TLC's best-kept secret is finally out

TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' which chronicles the lives of sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton, has been a fan favorite since its 2020 premiere. While viewers have been hooked on their inspiring journey, filming is often tricky, requiring occasional reshoots as the sisters deal with several health issues.

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton in a still from '1000-Lb Sisters'. (Image Source: TLC | 1000-Lb Sisters)

As such, to maintain continuity and film key moments, the production team occasionally employs a secret trick—body doubles! Like many reality shows '1000-lb Sisters' production team uses floor markings to match exact locations for furniture and cast for reshot scenes. Additionally, stand-in doubles dressed identically to the original cast members are used, seated or facing away from the camera, as per The Things.

In a widely circulated video, TikToker Grant Everdeen even shared his experience as a stand-in on the show. He detailed, "So basically the production company rents out an interview house, which is like nearby where they live, kind of in a central location to everyone." He added, "I'm pretty sure the TLC production team...at the beginning of the season, comes in and it's all filmed in this one room, but they design it so that there's different backgrounds."

Everdeen continued, "If you look over here, there's some blue—that's like Amy's background, and she's positioned a little differently than Chris, who has a whole different background." He further explained, "And we also have pictures from when they first set up the interview shot. So that's like what I'm looking at here, and we're trying to match the shot to all the other shots because these interviews are filmed throughout the entire season. It's not just one sit-down interview, you know what I mean?"

Discussing the setup process, he explained, "This was me also sitting in for, I think, Chris's interview while we were setting up. But yeah, essentially, it's a house that the company rents out for interviews, and all of them are filmed in that same room, just at different angles around it." Sharing more evidence, he detailed, "This is funny, but you can see like on the laptop that Amy is holding, we decided to switch roles. That's the picture that we are trying to match on camera for continuity reasons, and so I was sitting in."

Over the years, the reality show has found itself under scanner for staged scenes, ScreenRant reported. On a Reddit thread, a viewer noted, "You do realize this show is scripted and every episode was filmed months/closer to a year before it airs? The break-in, the pregnancy, etc. How is it that Amy went to the doctor, found out she was pregnant, and by the next time she talked to the doctor she introduced her baby? At least 7 months had to have passed."

Meanwhile, one cited, "I had a few friends who have been on reality shows, and the producers will make you re-take the scene if they didn't like your first reaction. So chances are, she was already told but was asked to do a re-take, to react again." Another echoed, "Literally every single scene on this show is set up."