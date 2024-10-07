5 reasons why 'Joker: Folie a Deux' flopped so badly it could seriously damage future projects

'Joker: Folie à Deux' defies fan expectations, potentially jeopardizing the legacy of Todd Phillips's iconic 'Joker' franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' premiered in theaters on Friday, October 4 amid high expectations and strong online buzz. However, the film has been met with disappointment, raking a dismal 30% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.3/10 on IMDb.

It would be nothing short of a miracle if 'Joker 2' manages to earn even half of what the original 2019 film did, especially considering its budget is at least three to four times higher than the first. The sequel had all the ingredients for a successful film: the legacy of a mega-blockbuster, a fabulous and talented cast, and a substantial budget. So where did things go wrong for the most anticipated and hyped film of 2024? Here's a breakdown of the top reasons behind the film's failure:

1. The genre confusion

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The downfall of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker 2' began when the makers couldn't agree on its genre. Warner Bros initially announced the film as a musical, which made the casting of Lady Gaga important and understandable. However, when the film was near its release, we found Todd Phillips struggling to call it a 'musical'.

“Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue. It's just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead,” he said in an interview with Variety. He further added, “I just don’t want people to think that it’s like ‘In the Heights,’ where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing." However, the issue lies in the film's inclination towards the musical genre, leaving fans as confused as the filmmakers about the experience the movie was intended to deliver.

2. High expectations

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

When a film performs exceedingly well, the burden automatically shifts to its sequels. This is exactly what happened in the case of the 'Joker' sequel. The original 2019 release earned over $1 billion globally and set the bar extremely high. Fans anticipated an even bigger and better experience from the sequel, and anything less was simply unacceptable.

3. Massive budget

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The anticipation among fans was also fueled by the massive budget which was raised to $200 million, four times the budget of the original. Now with a budget so high, you can't blame fans for expecting more. However, after watching the movie, many were left wondering where the money went. Was it the extraordinary VFX that made Gotham City look a reality? The answer is no!

“I read these stories, and it seems like they’re on the side of the multinational corporations. They’re like, ‘Why does it cost so much?’ They sound like studio executives. Shouldn’t people be happy that we got this money out of them, and we used it to go hire a bunch of crew people who can then feed their families?" Phillips told Variety. But what matters is, that fans wanted the same experience as the 2019 film and the film couldn't deliver.

4. The inevitable superhero fatigue

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbros)

As much as we enjoy superhero films, it’s time to acknowledge that audiences are growing weary of superhero and comic book adaptations. 'The Flash' and 'Blue Beetle' are recent examples in the genre. Currently, the audience would discard a film as big as 'Joker 2' unless there's something truly compelling and fresh.

5. Tough competition

Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

'Joker 2' faces intense competition at the box office. 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is running strong in theatres, having grossed $10.3 million in its fifth weekend. ‘The Wild Robot' is enjoying both critical and audience acclaim, thus attracting the audience to buy tickets. The race to box office success is as tough as it can get for 'Joker 2'.

Fans would likely choose to watch HBO's 'The Penguin', a spin-off to 2022's 'The Batman,' rather than leave the theater disappointed by the 'Joker' sequel.