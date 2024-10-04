'Joker: Folie à Deux' did one thing better than the original film

'Joker: Folie à Deux' has been facing flak for many reasons but there's one thing that Todd Phillips did right

Contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' may not have lived up to the expectations of fans, courtesy of the high standards set by the original 2019 film. But the sequel doesn't deserve to be overlooked because of certain flaws. The film has its own merits that deserve an applause, only if you are able to look past the musical distractions.

The sequel explores Arthur Fleck's descent into madness as he awaits his trial for a series of murders. It also focuses on his romantic relationship with another patient named Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Towards the end, Arthur renounces the Joker persona and takes full responsibility for his actions. He is found guilty of first-degree murder and as the judge reads the verdict, two followers help him flee by causing a bomb explosion. The seemingly perfect ending for Joker takes a twist ahead, which has initiated a debate among fans. Despite the grand escape, the cops are able to catch Arthur and send him back to Arkham. As his next chapter in the asylum begins, a young patient, played by Connor Storrie, approaches him and starts to tell a joke before stabbing him to death. As Arthur profusely bleeds, the killer laughs and carves a smile on his face.

The climax joke in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' explained

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The ending may have upset many fans but it's worth noting how it cleverly circles back to the original story. Not only does it connect to its predecessor, but it also deepens the narrative and adds more weight to the overall plot.

The young inmate's joke mirrors Arthur's own joke from the original movie, where he killed Murray Franklin on live TV. There's a striking similarity as both jokes feel light and harmless at first and later take a violent twist. However, the sequel does it better by making the inmate's joke more personal.

"You get what you deserve!" he says while stabbing Arthur. His joke is a bit longer and detailed than Arthur's joke in the original. He doesn't emphasize how society has mistreated him but wants to focus on his feelings towards Arthur. The film doesn't reveal the real reason why he killed Arthur but it may be because he could be his follower who felt upset when he renounced his identity as Joker.

What does Arthur Fleck's death mean in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The ending of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' isn't bad if you unpeel the underlying message behind Arthur's killing. The inmate's attack may not be random but driven by a strong motive. Either the inmate was so obsessed with Arthur's alter-ego that when he renounced his identity, the inmate wanted to fill the shoes. Or else, he didn't find him worthy enough to live anymore, let alone be idolized by the followers.

This also hints that Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur may not be the real joker after all. The young inmate's act of violence, his eerie laughter and self-inflicted scars push him closer to the chaotic Joker archetype than Arthur ever was. This brings us to the question- Is this inmate the real Joker?

