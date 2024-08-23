Who stars in 'Beetlejuice' 2? Tim Burton sequel kills off one character over sex offender conviction

Tim Burton brings back the OG cast members for the sequel of 'Beetlejuice' except one character

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It took 36 years for Tim Burton to roll out the sequel of his 1988 blockbuster 'Beetlejuice'. When a classic film is renewed, fans often expect the reunion of OG cast members, who played a pivotal role in the film's success. However, this is generally a herculean task for the filmmakers. While Tim Burton succeeded in bringing back some of the lead actors of 1988 for the 2024 sequel, he had to kill off Jeffrey Jones's character.

Jeffrey Jones won't be returning as Charles Deetz in 'Beetlejuice', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. The removal for Jones is likely due to his criminal offence that shook fans in early 2000s. He was convicted for possession of child pornography and soliciting a 14-year-old boy to pose naked for photographs, as per Entertainment Weekly. He was then sentenced to five years of probation and added to the sex offender register. Regarding his character’s fate in the film, Burton decides to kill him off. The teaser of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' shows a funeral taking place and a headstone with Charles name engraved. Meanwhile, check out the lead cast members of the upcoming sequel:

1. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Primetime Emmy Award winner, Michael Keaton will return as the lead actor for 'Beetlejuice 2'. In the 1988 film, he played the titular role of crude and mischievous ghost Betelgeuse (pronounced as Beetlejuice).

However, fans must be ready to see Keaton with a limited role in the film. Despite the popularity he gained from the character, he acknowledged the fact that his character couldn't be a star of the sequel especially since the "Beetlejuice character doesn’t drive the story as much as he did in the first one," he told GQ. The actor further said that his character is "more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit."

2. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Winona Ryder was 17 when she played Charles Deetz's teenage goth daughter, Lydia, an aspiring photographer. Now 52, Ryder brings her decades of experience to play the grown up version of the character.

Her character was loved by fans for its dark humor blended with heartfelt emotion. We can expect the same energy and quirkiness as a goth who can see ghosts and forms a special connection with Beetlejuice.

3. Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Catherine O'Hara is among the recurring characters from the original film. She plays Delia Deetz, Lydia's eccentric and artistic stepmother. Fans remember her as a sculptor and conceptual artist who beautifully transformed their new house into a new-wave work of postmodern art.

The 70 year old actress is widely known for her roles in 'Schitt's Creek', 'Home Alone', 'Home Alone 2', and 'After Hours'.

4. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Jenna Ortega, known for her appearances in 'Jane The Virgin', 'You', and 'Yes Day', is a new addition to 'Beetlejuice'. She will appear as Astrid Deetz, Lydia's teen daughter in the sequel.

"She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say," Ortega explained her character during an interview with Vanity Fair.

5. Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux has also joined the cast of 'Beetlejuice 2'. Shedding light on his character of Rory, he said "he's sort of in his own soap opera," in a conversation with Collider.

"He's always in close-up in his own brain, you know? And that lends this sort of emotionality towards him. He's just tender and quick to tears, and that just made us laugh,” he further explained.

Theroux is widely known for his work in 'American Psycho', 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle', and 'The Girl on the Train'. He also worked as a screenwriter for the 2010 superhero film 'Iron Man 2'.

How to stream 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

'Beetlejuice 2' is a sequel to the 1988 film 'Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

'Beetlejuice 2' is set 36 years after the events of 'Beetlejuice'. It revolves around the Deetz women, bringing three generations together in their grief after Charles Deetz's unexpected death. The film is scheduled to release in the United States on Friday, September 6.

Fans who'll miss watching the film in theatres can later stream it digitally. 'Beetlejuice 2' is most likely to premiere on Disney+, atleast three months after the theatrical release. The exact details of the digital premiere haven't been announced yet.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer