There's a new crime series coming, and looking at its roots, it's going to be brilliant

'Cross' might be about James Patterson’s classic character Alex Cross but it does not seem to follow any book in particular and here's why

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This November 14, fans of crime and mystery can dive into Prime Video’s highly anticipated new series, 'Cross', with Aldis Hodge starring as the famous detective Alex Cross. All eight episodes will be available at once, and viewers worldwide can watch as Cross brings a new, deeper layer to James Patterson’s classic character. Created by showrunner Ben Watkins, the series mixes suspense and psychology in a fresh take on 'Cross', keeping it true to Patterson’s world while giving audiences a storyline they’ve never seen before.

Unlike previous film adaptations with Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry, Cross doesn’t follow any one book. Instead, it builds a new story around Cross’s world, creating something fresh while keeping the heart of what makes his character iconic. Watkins and Hodge wanted this series to feel familiar to Patterson fans but unpredictable—one that captures Cross’s intense world and offers a completely original story.

How is 'Cross' different from its past adaptations?

In 'Cross', the story picks up after a tragic loss: Alex Cross’s wife has just died, and his search for her killer becomes deeply personal. Hodge’s Alex Cross is a detective who’s not only skilled at catching killers but is also dealing with the pain and complexities of his own life. The show focuses on his mental battle as he digs into the mind of a new, dangerous serial killer, all while trying to protect his family. This approach means that Cross is both a fierce detective and a man fighting his own inner battles, giving the character a whole new depth.

Will Cross keep crime thriller fans hooked while 'Reacher' is on break?

With 'Reacher' on hold until 2025, 'Cross' lands at the perfect time for fans of thrillers. Alex Cross is a different kind of detective—he’s analytical, driven by his background in psychology, and uses his mind to outsmart criminals. Fans looking for something exciting, with action and tricky cases, will find 'Cross' a worthy new show to get into. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Patterson’s books or just looking for a great thriller, 'Cross' might be your next favorite crime drama.

