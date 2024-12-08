Dune: Prophecy’s Rotten Tomatoes score hits rock bottom reaching franchise-low levels

'Dune: Prophecy' hasn't been received well by the fans and the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, speaks for itself

The Dune universe is back with 'Dune: Prophecy', a prequel series that dives into the early days of the galaxy’s intricate politics and the rise of the Bene Gesserit. While fans had high expectations for the show, it has received mixed reactions. Some admire its ambition, while others feel it falls short of capturing the epic scale of the movies.

With only three episodes aired, the show is already a topic of heated debate among fans and critics. But how has this polarizing reception impacted the series' standing in the wider Dune universe? Let's find out how the fans received it first.

Dune franchise hits a new low on Rotten Tomatoes with 'Dune: Prophecy'

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Despite all the buzz around 'Dune: Prophecy', the show hasn’t been able to impress everyone. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently sits at 71% with critics and a worrying 65% audience score, well below the 'Fresh' benchmark. This is a sharp drop compared to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films, which scored well over 80% from critics and up to 95% from audiences.

Fans and critics have highlighted what’s not working. Some feel the show is overly focused on palace intrigue and lacks the epic, larger-than-life atmosphere of the films. Others think the story of the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, hasn’t hit its stride yet. That said, there are highlights, like Travis Fimmel’s mysterious character, Desmond Hart, who’s immune to the Bene Gesserit’s mind tricks. With so many plots to deal with at once and the fact that none of these can hold the viewer's attention, 'Dune: Prophecy' is already turning into a snooze fest.

How the final 3 episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy' will decide its fate

Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

There’s still time for 'Dune: Prophecy' to turn things around. With three episodes left, the creators have a chance to dig deeper into the story and give fans a satisfying payoff. The performances by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as the Harkonnen sisters have been praised, and Mark Strong’s portrayal of Emperor Javicco Corrino has been another bright spot.

The big question now is whether the series can redeem itself enough to earn a second season. HBO hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so it all hinges on how the first season wraps up. For now, though, 'Dune: Prophecy' has a tough road ahead to win back the love of its audience.