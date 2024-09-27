2024 People’s Choice Country Awards worst looks: From fringes to hats, here's how celebs fell flat on red carpet

Here are the worst celebrity looks from the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards that will make you want to look the other way

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: While stars dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, some fashion choices left much to be desired. On Thursday, September 26, the renowned Grand Ole Opry in Nashville hosted the return of the second annual event, where stars boldly showcased their daring fashion choices. Seeing our favorite celebrities together is always exciting, especially as we anticipate their red-carpet fashion choices. As expected, there were outfits we loved and others that missed the mark.

We adore country music singers because they don't hesitate to use their "fits" as a means of self-expression. Nevertheless, not every red-carpet risk pays off, and some choices leave us scratching our heads. There were a lot of rhinestones, odd color schemes, and outfits that would have been better suited as Halloween costumes at this year's People's Choice Country Awards. Although many of these celebrities give us our favorite songs to sing along to while driving, taking a morning stroll, or taking a shower, it doesn’t mean we feel the same way about their red-carpet appearances. Fortunately, these celebrities still have plenty of opportunities to make amends this season at the country music award presentations. Here is our current ranking of the worst-dressed at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

Priscilla Block

The singer of "Just About Over You" styled her hair in a half-up, half-down knot using similar material, complementing her look with a transparent bodysuit adorned with intricate beadwork. For winter, a pair of nude tights can provide a little coziness to even the shortest hemlines, but that’s about the limit of their practicality.

We're not going to make an entire outfit out of these. Unfortunately, Priscilla Block seems to disagree, earning herself a spot on the list of worst-dressed attendees. Not only is Block's translucent beige jumpsuit odd, but so is the way she styled it. The already confusing outfit isn't made any more appropriate for a red-carpet event by the belt or the extravagant haircut.

Dani Rose

While Dani Rose's bright green red carpet ensemble certainly made a statement, the overall look felt uninspired. Despite having an angelic voice, she appeared on the red carpet dressed more like a fairy, namely Tinkerbell.

The color was really Tink-inspired, but the rest of the look was unclear. A more streamlined outfit would have allowed the star to shine instead of drawing attention in every direction. The sparkling sheer high-neck top, paired with high-rise shorts and silver boots, created a silhouette that felt overly complicated.

The Montana Boyz

The Montana Boyz lost points for not having a coherent style, despite several members looking fantastic in their outfits..

The Montana Boyz at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (X/@peopleschoice)

MacKenzie Porter

On the red carpet, the Canadian singer-songwriter opted for a playful style, but her two-toned skirt didn't resonate well with fans. We're not sure what MacKenzie Porter was thinking when she chose this ensemble for the red carpet, but she probably had 'Clue' (1985) actress Yvette in mind.

The makeup and hairstyle? Utter perfection! The outfit? Fantastic for a Halloween celebration. Unfortunately, this ensemble is nearly flawless, except for the voluminous skirt, which evokes thoughts of a traditional French maid outfit. This look would be perfect for Halloween, but for the next red carpet event, we suggest opting for a more elegant style.

MacKenzie Porter at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (X/@_inmusic_)

Kendall Washington

The 'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kendall Washington enjoyed the ideal boy's night at the PCCAs, but while he donned Western outfits, they failed to stand out.

Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kendall Washington at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (Instagram/@kendallwashington)

Scotty McCreery

We would have thought Scotty McCreery looked handsome and timeless on the red carpet if this picture had been in black and white. However, the colors were somewhat perplexing; the yellowish-beige tone of his outfit didn’t suit him well. He then accessorized it with a navy blue shirt, tie, and shoes that were both red and black. This color scheme is monotonous and haphazard overall, with nothing about it working well together.

Lady A

We'll always love Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley, but not necessarily their wardrobe choices.

Lady A at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (X/@peopleschoice)

Dasha

Where you're going counts when it comes to dressing up for a particular event. Dasha is very gorgeous in her outfit, which might seem out of place at a college party, but it's perfect for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The dress feels a bit too 'blah' and too short for a red-carpet appearance. For the next red carpet, we’d love to see this hair and makeup paired with a unique, elegant evening gown in a striking color.

Machine Gun Kelly

In his People's Choice Country Awards ensemble, Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, is difficult to distinguish. Is this even him, really? Regardless, the combination of pointed shoes, a leather vest, and a short-sleeved shirt makes the ensemble a bit unsettling, not just because he’s hard to recognize. The slicked-back split-dye hairstyle doesn’t help either; it’s a bit unusual, but perhaps the celebrity is undergoing a significant style transformation.