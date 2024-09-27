2024 People’s Choice Country Awards best dressed: From Daisy Kent's chic mini black dress to Victoria Fuller's elegant red satin gown

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: On Thursday night, all the celebrities stepped out for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The stars dolled up in unique outfits and flaunted their fashion sense on the red carpet for the annual music event.

Popular reality TV stars including Daisy Kent, Victoria Fuller, Whitney Leavitt, and many more were dressed to slay, donning distinctive outfits in shades of black and red. Look at the top 10 celebs who aced the fashion game at the extravagant awards show.

Daisy Kent

Daisy Kent well-known for her appearance on the ABC dating show 'The Bachelor' Season 28 oozed a timeless elegance as she hit the red carpet of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards in a stunning all-black ensemble that featured a scarf.

For the awards show, the reality TV personality donned a sophisticated mini black dress which put her toned figure on display. She accessorized her look with sleek earrings, rings, and a chic futuristic bag. She put her blonde locks in a bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Daisy Kent donned a black mini-dress (Instagram/@daisykent)

Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet of the prestigious awards show in a stunning red satin gown. The figure-hugging outfit complimented her curves.

Talking of her hairdo, Victoria opted for a middle part with two stylish flicks on both sides. To wrap up her striking look, she wore a couple of sleek jewelry pieces including a shiny ring, a delicate bracelet, and a pair of jaw-dropping earrings. She completed her outfit with a silver clutch bag.

Victoria Fuller wore a red satin gown (Instagram/@vlfuller)

Whitney Leavitt

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt wore a stunning red dress that consisted of side cutouts as well as beautifully embellished bows. The eye-catching ensemble highlighted her baby bump. For the award show, she was accompanied by her husband Connor Leavitt. The couple is expecting their third child together.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt (Instagram/@whitleavitt)

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes best noted for playing the role of David Attenborough in the Netflix show 'Outer Banks' made quite an impression at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. He looked dapper in a tailored beige suit.

On Thursday, Chase demonstrated his perfect boyfriend qualities by showing his support for his musician girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini in Nashville. The two lovebirds seemed to have a great time together, radiating love and happiness.

Chase Stokes joined Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (Instagram/@nbc)

Miranda Lambert

Talented singer Miranda Lambert known for hits like 'Mama's Broken Heart' and 'The House That Built Me' looked like a million bucks at the award show. She wowed in a brown shimmery dress which featured a plunging neckline.

The Grammy award-winning artist also adorned a statement necklace and matching rings that had subtle hints of turquoise. The pop of color added an extra touch to her alluring look which showcased her petite figure.

Miranda Lambert donned a brown gown (Instagram/@mirandalambert)

Rob Rausch

The 'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Rob Rausch managed to steal the spotlight at the People's Choice Country Awards with his striking outfit. He rocked a black shirt with a pair of matching black pants. To compliment his look, he also sported a light jacket that added a touch of elegance. He topped off his outfit with a fashionable cowboy hat.

The 'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Rob Rausch (Instagram/@robert_rausch)

Dasha

Rising star Dasha who secured the award of the Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards slayed on the red carpet. The 'Austin' hitmaker decided to experiment with her look a bit, wearing a black asymmetrical dress. We must say, her choice of attire was simply elegant.

Dasha at the People's Choice Country Awards (Instagram/@nbc)

Jason Tartick

Jason Tartick who shot to fame after appearing on 'The Bachelorette' knows how to work the red carpet and he showcased his amazing fashion sense at the music awards, donning a stylish maroon jacket with black T-shirt and pants. Everything about his suit screamed perfection. He managed to hit all the right notes for the occasion.

'The Bachelorette' alum Jason Tartick (Instagram/@jason_tartick)

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe opted for a sheer two-piece black set for the star-studded award ceremony. Her ensemble also had some large rhinestones that not only enhanced her outfit but also beautifully showcased her midriff. Her outfit gave glamorous vibes. She styled her brunette locks in loose curls that were like a cherry on the top of the cake.

The former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

Scotty McCreery

Scott McCreery who garnered the attention of the viewers after appearing on the popular singing show 'American Idol' looked exceptionally charming in a brown suit. His fashion sense surely made him stand out from the crowd.