Why did Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky split? ‘Love Island USA’ couple hit by messy reunion

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington were one of the strongest couples inside the villa

MAMANUCA ISLANDS, FIJI: Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, stars of 'Love Island USA' Season 6, have officially called it quits just days after a tense reunion aired. The couple, who had been struggling with trust and communication issues, shared emotional statements on social media confirming their breakup.

Nicole Jacky shared her heartbreak on August 20, revealing that the decision to end the relationship came as a surprise. "On August 18th, Kendall and I agreed our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon. However, today, on August 20th, he called and ended things," she wrote.

Nicole expressed her emotional struggle, adding, "While I understand and respect his decision, it's hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now. I'm struggling mentally and all I ask for is privacy during this time."

Nicole Jacky confirms break up with Kendal Washinton (Instagram/@nicolejacky)



Kendall also addressed the breakup, emphasizing that their relationship had reached an unhealthy point. "I have decided to end things with Nicole. It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship," he stated. Despite the split, Kendall expressed his deep feelings for Nicole, saying, "I still love and care for Nicole. I've never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa, and it was real."

Kendall initiates break up with Nicole (Instagram/ @kendallwashington)



The reunion for 'Love Island USA' Season 6 took a dramatic turn as Nicole confronted Kendall over trust issues that had plagued their relationship. During the tense exchange, Nicole accused Kendall of lying to her about the circumstances surrounding a leaked video, which led to a major fallout between the two. Nicole revealed that after the video surfaced, Kendall cut off communication, leaving her feeling betrayed.

Despite their efforts to work through the issues, the trust between Nicole and Kendall ultimately eroded, leading to their breakup. Nicole further criticized Kendall for not supporting her during the aftermath of the leak, stating, "You've never once, genuinely, been like, 'Are you OK?'"

Kendall Washington regrets not sharing the truth with Nicole Jacky

Kendall Washington expressed deep regret over not being fully honest with Nicole Jacky during their relationship. During the reunion, Kendall admitted that he had withheld the truth about a situation that ultimately led to significant trust issues between them.

Kendall said, "I should've told Nicole the full truth when it happened, and I didn't." He explained that his life had been turned upside down after a private video of his was leaked online, which created a lot of stress and confusion. He wanted Nicole's support during this difficult time but acknowledged that his decision to hide the full story was a mistake that damaged their relationship. Despite his regrets, Kendall's efforts to communicate came too late, leading to their eventual breakup.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington (@peacock)



Nicole Jacky slams Kendall Washington for leaked video and 'lack of communication'

During the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, Nicole Jacky didn't hold back her criticism of Kendall Washington. The tension between them came to a head as Nicole accused Kendall of being dishonest about a leaked NSFW video. Nicole was furious, saying, “I think if you say you love somebody, you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago from somebody you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Nicole was also upset about Kendall’s lack of communication. She felt that despite his claims of giving her space, he failed to support her and address the situation openly. She pointed out, “After you lied to my face?”