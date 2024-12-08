‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton responds to backlash over 'mistreatment' claims

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton was accused of mistreating her family members

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton addressing recent accusations of mistreating her sister, Amy Slaton. The TLC personality faced backlash on social media after viewers claimed she had displayed unfair behavior towards Amy on the show. During the November 19 episode of the show, Tammy Slaton criticized her sister Amy, calling her "an a**." On Thursday, December 5, 2024, she took to her Instagram page and shared her side of the story on the whole matter.

"I wish people could come at me and tell me l'm a bad person and this and that for how I treat my family. But does anybody ever stop to think what goes on after the cameras aren't on? What does my family say to piss me off for me to go off like I do," she wrote in her Instagram Story. Tammy explained that while viewers may feel like every aspect of their lives is captured on camera, that is not the reality. "l'm not always the bad guy here and I'm not trying to be a victim either. I just wish people would get story straight before judging and assuming," she added.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton took to her Instagram page and shared her side of the story on the whole matter (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton felt embarrassed by her sister Amy Slaton's behavior

Recently, Tammy Slaton posted a video on her Instagram where she addressed the entire incident. "I think everybody hates me right now," she said in the video. She also shared the backstory behind her behavior toward her sister, Amy.

"You all gotta hear me out, please. I'm not trying to bash Amy, I love Amy to death," she continued. Tammy mentioned that when the scene was filmed, Amy was dating her now ex-boyfriend Kevin. For the unversed, Amy and Kevin called it quits earlier this year. Talking of Amy's boyfriend, Tammy said, "Y'all know he wasn't a good guy." Following this, Tammy also claimed that during filming, Amy had gotten drunk and embarrassed her with immature antics and behavior.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton 'feels sorry' for treating Amy Slaton badly

In her latest Instagram video, '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton also offered an apology for her reaction. She concluded the video by apologizing to her sister Amy Slaton for her harsh remarks.

The reality TV said, "I am sorry for the way I treated her. I am sorry for the names I called her. But at the same time she was reckless and didn't care about nothing. It's embarrassing sometimes. That was embarrassing for me."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton 'feels sorry' for treating Amy Slaton badly (Instagram/@queentammy86)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.