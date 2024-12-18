'1000-lb Sisters' finale: Tammy Slaton’s lifestyle choices derail skin removal surgery plans

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 finale revealed a shocking secret about Tammy Slaton that put her skin removal surgery on hold once again. Tammy was previously rejected for the surgery and was referred to another doctor. She was hoping for the approval to move forward with her weight loss goals. However, the reality star kept a huge secret from the doctors but her medical reports revealed the truth.

Tammy's blood test revealed that she vapes which could jeopardize the chances of getting her skin removed. The doctors fear for her life if they continue with the surgery. Additionally, the doctor insisted that if she had been using nicotine products she would have been risk at of wound healing problems. Tammy could also be at a higher risk of developing an infection. To increase her chances of success, she needs to make significant lifestyle changes if she truly wants to lose weight. The doctors were willing to perform the surgery but the TLC show star needs to take responsibility. She has been holding herself back by pouting and throwing tantrums about quitting vaping.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton confesses her vaping addiction

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton opened up and admitted that she vapes regularly. The reality star claimed she often vapes because of her anxiety and it calms her down. She added, "I am vaping every day, several times a day and even sometimes I'll get middle of the night and hit my vape a couple of times and I go back to sleep.

Tammy has notably shifted from food addiction to vaping, using her addictions as a security blanket—something that desperately needs to change. Additionally, the doctors advised Tammy to focus on her nutrition and made it clear that they couldn't schedule the surgery unless she adapted to a healthier lifestyle.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is ready for dating

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 also teased that Tammy Slaton has been moving forward in her dating life after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. The reality star has recently shared her desire to move on, saying, "It's almost been a year since Caleb passed, and I think I’m ready to start looking for somebody." Tammy then noted in the confessional that she wanted to explore romance with a woman.

She shared, " Lately I've been feeling like it's time to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female." The TLC show star added, "As it stands now, I don't want to be with another man. It just doesn't feel right. I don't even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed."

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 is now available to stream on Hulu.