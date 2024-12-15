'1000-lb Sisters' producers accused of 'staging' Tammy Slaton's stairs drama

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton breaks down as she climbs steep stairs

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars have been enjoying their trip to London and managed to find their relations to the Queen. Tammy Slaton along with her siblings explored the restaurants and pubs but a terrible moment led to a shocking accusation against the TLC show producers.

Tammy along with her family visited a pub where she had to take the steep steps to the pub. The production crew needs to get prior approval before filming at public places and they picked the worst location. The production knew that her weight loss came with major challenges and still chose to pick the terrible location. Tammy was visibly in pain as she was forced to take the stairs.

The TLC show seemingly purposefully selected the place as they knew it would cause some drama. They notably zoomed in on the cameras to capture the waiter and the crowd's reactions to Tammy's pain and her sister Amy Slaton storming off on everyone. They also showed the couple sitting across from the Slaton family trying to get the tea about the drama.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton stood up for Tammy Slaton

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton admitted in the confessional that Tammy was hurt while climbing those stairs. She added, "She got to the top and she was just crying because it hurt so bad." The TLC show production tried to calm Tammy down and asked about her feelings when Amy chimed in and confronted them saying, "That should have never happened. They should have had us downstairs."

However, when her family asked her to let it go Amy had a meltdown and announced, "I just won't talk the rest of day." She broke down in tears and asked the team to remove her microphone. Amy's meltdown left her family embarrassed with Tammy insisting in the confessional, "I get Amy was trying to protect me but at the same time tone it down a little."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton to reveal a secret

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 is near its finale and Tammy Slaton will soon reveal her secret. The preview of the remaining episode teased that Tammy prepares for her own skin removal surgery and finally finds doctors who can do the procedure. However, some of her test results will force her to confess a long-held secret.

The viewers have to wait for the finale to find out her big secret. Further in the episode, the Slaton family will deal with the aftermath of Amy's meltdown during their trip to London. They returned to their hometown Kentucky and Chris Combs moved forward with skin removal surgery. Meanwhile, Amy will continue to embrace her wild post-divorce life by participating in a risqué photoshoot.

