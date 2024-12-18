‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton reflects on love and new beginnings after husband’s death

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is exploring new possibilities in her dating life

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is ready to get back to the dating scene! In an exclusive clip of the season finale obtained by People magazine, Tammy can be seen having a heartfelt conversation with her brother Chris Combs, and sister-in-law Brittany Combs.

Speaking of her late husband Caleb Willingham, Tammy said, "It's almost been a year since Caleb passed. I think I'm ready to start looking for somebody." Soon after, Chris tells his sister that he wants her to be with a man who treats her well. “Lately I've been feeling like it's time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I'm thinking of seeing a female. As it stands right now, I don't want to be with another man. It just doesn't feel right. I don't even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed," she shared in a private confessional.

How did Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham die?

For those wondering, Tammy Slaton and her late husband Caleb Willingham crossed paths for the first time at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center located in Gibsonburg, Ohio. At that point, Tammy was staying at the center to focus on her weight loss journey.

Tammy and Caleb fell in love and decided to marry in November 2022. However, their marriage was tragically cut short when Caleb died in July 2023 at the age of 40. The exact cause of Caleb's death has not been confirmed at this time.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton opens up about her sexuality

Not long ago, Tammy Slaton, one of the leading faces of the TLC reality show '1000-lb Sisters' candidly spoke about her sexuality after her husband Caleb's death. In January 2024, she shared a video on her TikTok page replying to a user who asked her if she was transgender after she inserted the Pride flag and transgender flag in the caption of a post.

“No, I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody. I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian. I was just showing support. I’m not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover," she said in the video.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 finale airs on December 17, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on TLC.