'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton risks derailing her surgery plans by keeping a secret

Tammy Slaton's excess skin has hampered her confidence and way of living

Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' has sent her fans into overdrive after hinting that she is keeping a "secret" from her skin removal surgeon. Many believe this secret could involve her smoking habit, which poses significant risks for anyone undergoing surgery, especially bariatric patients. Smoking slows healing by reducing oxygen in the blood, increasing complications during and after procedures. It's common for surgeons to make quitting smoking a prerequisite for surgery, and if Tammy hasn't, it may threaten her hopes of life-changing skin removal.

While Tammy has done an amazing job of losing over 300 pounds, her fans are worried that certain bad habits, such as smoking, are going to totally undo all the hard work she has done. As of late, Tammy has been acting very tired in recent episodes, which only makes fans wonder if she is really all in on maintaining her health.

Tammy Slaton was earlier placed in a medically induced coma

Star of '1000-lb Sisters', Tammy Slaton, had a really scary moment where she fought for her life. Tammy's lungs gave out, and she stopped breathing, which put her in the hospital, where doctors needed to medically induce a coma to get her into a stable condition. To help her breathe, she underwent a tracheotomy procedure, where a tube is inserted into the windpipe. Tammy spent three weeks in the hospital recuperating from the ordeal; it was a wake-up call as far as her health was concerned.

This life-threatening event was a turning point in Tammy's journey to motivate her to take her weight loss and overall well-being seriously. It also showed just how bad her health struggles were and the dangers of not taking medical advice seriously.

Tammy Slaton was hospitalized due to breathing issues (Tammy Slaton/Facebook)



Tammy Slaton wants skin removal surgery to feel confident again

Tammy Slaton, the star of TLC's '1000-Lb. Sisters', is taking a further critical turn in her journey toward weight loss: skin removal surgery. She has spoken of how the extra skin makes it rather difficult to move around comfortably or even live independently. Besides, too much skin may contribute to health complications, which makes the surgery not just cosmetic but medically important for her overall well-being.

However, Tammy also spoke on the emotional impact her loose skin has. Tammy confesses, "Amy's thinner, and she's comfortable with her own body, but I don't feel that way because of my excess skin." This surgery for Tammy is more than about appearances; it's a chance to get back her confidence, improve her health, and take another step toward the life she wants.