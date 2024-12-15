'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill’s slimmer look sparks surgery rumors

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has made significant progress in his weight loss journey

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has made impressive weight loss progress since his debut in Season 3 of the TLC show. He recently went live on TikTok with Meghan Crumpler flaunting his thinner physique, particularly highlighting his face. The live video fueled speculations that he might have received the skin removal surgery to get into shape.

Scott's recent photo with his co-star also went viral across the internet, with fans expressing their pride and admiration for his impressive weight loss. In the photo, was seen hanging out with co-stars Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, and Ashely Sutton, as well as another newbie, Tina A Senter. Besides Scott, Tina also looked much slimmer. However, Scott has yet to qualify for skin removal surgery, though it appears he has undergone bariatric surgery. He has faced numerous ups and downs throughout his journey, but he can now proudly reflect on his progress. The viewers will soon get insights into his weight loss on the TLC show.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill seeks help for his mental health

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has recently revealed that weight loss comes with mental health struggles and it's very important to seek help from the expert. He shared a photo with his therapist on his social media to appreciate her efforts for him and thanked her for her support.

He insisted, "Mental Health to me is super important, as you have heard me talk about on this season of the show. If you are struggling with something, anything at all do not be scared to ask for help!!!" He encouraged his followers to reach out to anyone "because talking to someone is better than keeping it all bottled up!!! Love y’all so much, and thank you for all the support!!!"

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill faces his insecurity

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill confronted insecurity that temporarily hindered his weight loss progress. While helping Vannessa Cross pick out clothes, he admitted that shopping was one of his least favorite activities. He revealed his insecurity and claimed that he was the biggest person in the store. However, Vannessa didn't help with his insecurity and fueled it further by asking him to try out smaller clothes.

Although she wanted to be supportive, she asked Scott to wear a winter puffer of 2X size. The jacket didn't fit him and the whole situation leaves Scott feeling incredibly embarrassed and insecure. His disappointment grew when the 6X size also didn’t fit. Weighing over 500 lbs, shopping only heightened his insecurities and negatively impacted his mental health.

