How tall is Anna Delvey? 'DWTS' Season 33 star with rocky past ready to own the dance stage

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa have ideal height difference

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Anna Delvey, the fake German heiress, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and ready to dazzle on the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 stage with her captivating moves. Delvey, a con artist who posed as a wealthy socialite, famously scammed numerous individuals while swindling prominent banks and luxury hotels.

Anna's height and striking physique allowed her to effortlessly blend in with New York's socialites, making it easier for her to scam them. She met socialites as a German heiress from Cologne on an art collecting mission for her ‘foundation’ with a reported $60 million in personal assets in a trust fund, and her stylish appearance never raised doubts. After facing multiple criminal charges, Anna is now ready to move on with her life and showcase her talents on the dance stage. She will be paired with a dance pro, Ezra Sosa, with hopes to win the 'DWTS' crown and $345,000. Additionally, Anna has a perfect height for any form of dancing.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Anna Delvey is 5 feet 5 inches (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

How tall is Anna Delvey's 'DWTS' Season 33 partner Ezra Sosa?

Anna Delvey's 'DWTS' Season 33 partner Ezra Sosa is 6 feet. The dance pro's lanky physique is quite uncommon in Latin dance, where taller dancers generally excel more in standard ballroom styles. However, Sasha Altukhov has previously described tall dancers as 'slow' and 'lyrical.' Despite this, Ezra stands out as an exception.

Ezra stands out on the floor with control and precision and is also cross-trained in other styles. Meanwhile, with only about a one-foot height difference between Ezra and Anna, their pairing is unlikely to pose any significant challenges on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Anna Delvey makes her runway debut with New York Fashion Week

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Anna Delvey has recently made her official runway debut as a producer and a model at New York Fashion Week. The 33-year-old hit the catwalk flaunting up-and-coming designer SHAO New York. She has previously attended fashion events, but her reputation as a socialite was built on scamming people.

Anna attended the last event in a three-show line-up produced by Outlaw Agency, which she co-founded with PR maven Kelly Cutrone. The star-studded, wild night featured everything from a model wearing a bedazzled ankle monitor to a runway crasher donning a paper bag over their head.

'Anna Delvey makes her runway debut with New York Fashion Week (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Did 'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey serve her criminal sentence?

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey has notably served her criminal sentence after she was arrested in October 2017 for posing as a fake heiress. During her prosecution, it was estimated that she scammed people for around $275,000. Anna was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and theft of services in 2019.

Anna was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000. Anna was sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before being transferred to Albion Correctional Facility in New York. The ABC show star was released early from prison with a court order.