‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 full list of celebrities and pros competing on hit show

The lineup for ‘DWTS’ this year looks colorful than ever, with its mix of celebs and pro dancers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the sparkling ballroom lights set to twinkle once again, here is what to expect from Season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars', along with a splash of fantastic performances and moments that will never be forgotten. This season promises a high-energy mix of celebrities from different walks of life and teams of veteran professional dancers.

From great actors and musical artists to sporting celebrities and reality stars, the lineup brings together the widest selection ever to create one phenomenal mix to attract viewers and keep them glued to their seats. Here's the full list of the cast for this season, taking a sneaky peek inside the exciting ride waiting in store within the dazzling hit on ABC.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy

Phaedra Parks- Attorney and reality TV personality, whose claim to fame came from her run on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'. Known for being quick-witted, sharp-minded, and charismatic, she is no stranger to spotlight living. However, she has her first taste in ballroom dancing. Team-up with 'Val Chmerkovskiy'-a two-time Mirrorball champion and veteran contender-could turn that confidence into magic on the dance floor. Val has taken his partners far in this competition, combining his game-changing choreography with his partner's personality.

Phaedra has so much charm, and she has dealt with the public eye before, which will help her bring some star power to her performance. Although dancing will be a brand-new challenge for her, and she needs to put in very hard work to master the routines.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei, just after wrapping up his season as 'The Bachelor' could be coming to the ballroom for a new challenge. When fans remember Joey, it's because he seemed charming, handsome, and poised when dating on the show. The ballroom, however, is a far cry from that dating game, and Joey has one massive hill to climb. For Joey, he is paired with favorite fan Jenna Johnson, and this two-time Mirrorball winner has danced with athletes, politicians, and even actors, so she'll have no problem showing Joey what really takes winning.

Joey's interaction with the audience and his tall, athletic build could work to his advantage in terms of presentation. However, given that he is a dance newcomer, Joey will likely have problems understanding intricate choreography involved in ballroom dance.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach

Dwight Howard is one of the superstars of the NBA, whose tall stature and agility on the basketball court are quite known and admired.

At 6'10", there's already a physical challenge to ballroom dancing in terms of control and fluidity. Whereas, Daniella Karagach won Season 30 with NBA star Iman Shumpert; the experience has demonstrated her ability to work with athletes, which could prove very crucial in making Dwight's physical aspect more balanced.

Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey, or as she is better known to the world, Anna Sorokin, was the ‘fake heiress’ who, it has been said, served as inspiration for Netflix's 'Inventing Anna’. Never one for subtlety and always playing the social cards in her favor, it's no surprise that Delvey's appearance on 'DWTS' will cause great ado. Believed to be danced by Ezra Sosa, a first-year pro, this pairing is going to attract a lot of attention. While Ezra never led a celebrity partner on the show, his fresh and energetic approach might be just what Anna needs for her unpredictable persona. On the other hand, Delvey is very comfortable in the public eye, as well as having a very strong personality, which could help her command attention on the dance floor. Although Anna has no experience in dance; a photo image as more of a socialite than an athlete makes this challenging to accomplish.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

Chandler Kinney is one of the actresses competing to dance on the popular television show 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'. However, Chandler does have a background in ballet and jazz dance which might give her that little edge to shine in the ballroom dances. Her partner, Brandon Armstrong, is not only an excellent dancer but a choreographer who knows well how to make his partner shine. Having had some dance background earlier, Chandler is at an advantage when it comes to technique and posture, and her experience in performance will automatically help her in trying to put across the character behind every dance.

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart

Eric Roberts, actor with award nominations and decades of film and television background, crosses over to the dance floor. With years of being on stage, he has developed a strong sense of stage presence, which could be an asset for the ballroom. His partner would be Britt Stewart, who has well proven herself as an innovative, yet creative choreographer, and an accomplished teacher in a short time with her ability to easily adjust to her partner's strengths and weakness. However, Roberts is 68 years old and may find it hard to accept the physical stamina and agility required by fast dances, like jive or quickstep on the ABC show.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher, is an Olympic rugby player with a goofy, grounded personality who, as you might expect, is pretty popular on social media; her training will be with 'Alan Bersten', one of the pros on DWTS and a Mirrorball winner; she's going to have some fight, being an Olympic rugby player and all. Although she may have physical strength, technical and graceful skill mastery might pose a problem for a convert from a high-impact sport.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenk

Brooks Nader is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and one of her major reputation points has been her beautiful, sassy attitude. Her partner, Gleb Savchenko, made some show-stopping routines, but sometimes bordering on sensual. That might be why Brooks needs someone like that to help illuminate her glitzy persona. Posed though Brooks may be, this competition will present her with challenges she hasn't yet encountered so far, as she needs to come not only with beauty but also actual technical dance skills.

Moreover, Brooks will have to get used to the change from static postures to more flexible movements, to be pretty smooth on the dance floor.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik competed in pommel horse as a gymnast and won bronze for his sport. Gymnastics demands an incredible amount of strength, flexibility, and balance from an athlete. All those things are very beneficial to any dance. He's being paired with first-time pro-Rylee Arnold, who is also a younger sibling to one of the most seasoned vets here, Lindsay Arnold. With this combination of youth energy and athleticism from Stephen, they could be a hot couple.

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

Reginald VelJohnson, the actor fondly remembered for his stints on television show 'Family Matters' and playing Al Powell in 'Die Hard' movie, joins Season 33 of the series 'Dancing with the Stars'. He'll be paired with pro-Emma Slater. A veteran actor, VelJohnson is new to ballroom dancing but is up to the challenge. Participating in this series will give audiences a nostalgic treat, and VelJohnson is ready to bring a charismatic presence to the floor.

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Hopefully, Tori Spelling, who used to be Donna Martin on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' will add some glamour and glitz to 'Dancing with the Stars'. She's going to be dancing with pro Pasha Pashkov. Having taken some cues from previous dance participants on the show who were part of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' casts, Tori is thrilled about the opportunity to showcase her dancing skills. DWTS fans will eagerly wait for her competition, as Tori wants to entertain and will also be looking to convince the judges.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

Jenn Tran will be the first Asian American lead on 'The Bachelorette'. She is sure to bring a little reality television magic onto 'Dancing with the Stars' when paired with professional dancer Sasha Farber. Tran's ballroom dancing journey after 'The Bachelorette' will be very intriguing, as she pours all her determination from that show into her dances. So, her experience is bound to be dynamic and inspiring.

'DWTS' Season 33 premieres Tuesday, 17 September, at 8 p.m ET on ABC