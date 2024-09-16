10 sexiest women to ever compete on ‘DWTS’: From reality megastar to Gen Z icon

As 'DWTS' returns with a new season, we shed light on the most breathtaking celebs to enter the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For nearly two decades, 'Dancing With The Stars' has reflected plenty of dancing talent, glamour, and allure inside ballrooms. From well-known celebrities to up-and-coming starlets, it has provided an avenue for elegance and magnetism combined with irresistible sex appeal.

Here are ten of the sexiest women ever to appear on the ballroom floor on 'DWTS'. Dancing is not just about proper techniques; it is also about leaving an impression, and these actresses certainly managed to do so, and then some.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian raised the temperature in Season 7 of 'Dancing with the Stars' with dance partner Mark Ballas. Lovely and famous, Kardashian held everyone's attention throughout the whole season. Her heavy popularity did not, however, save her from elimination in the fourth round.

Kim Kardashian was on DWTS (Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Zendaya

One of the Season 16 contestants was Zendaya, and she certainly did justice to her natural dance talent on the show. Coupled with Val Chmerkovskiy, she was charming as ever on the stage. Full of energy and with quick moves to back it up, she eventually secured the runner-up spot on the final night.

Val Chmerkovskiy with 'DWTS' partner Zendaya (@abc)



Nicole Scherzinger



Nicole Scherzinger's stint on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Season 10 was certainly a memorable one, as she left viewers craving for more with her steamy performances.

Being a lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger came to the ballroom season with the right attitude. Partnered with professional dancer Derek Hough, Scherzinger quickly proved to the world that signing is not the only skill she is exceptional at. The duo's chemistry was palpable and she eventually cemented her place as the 'winning celebrity' of 'DWTS' Season 10.

Nicole Scherzinger won 'DWTS' Season 10 (@abc)

Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish, of 'Pretty Little Liars' fame, was paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy in Season 19. Her lively performances and overall strong dancing brought her much popularity, but ultimately she could only muster a third-place finish.

Janel Parrish was also speculated to be a part of 'The Masked Singer' (FOX/Instagram/@janelparrish)

Rumer Willis

Rumer, who is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, is best known for taking part in Season 20 of 'Dancing With The Stars' with Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Her memorable routines and strong performances led her to gain the Mirrorball Trophy.

Rumer Willis is the winning 'DWTS' celebrity (@abc)



Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke is one of the professional dancers who has taken many seasons by storm. Cheryl Burke is a celebrity in her own right, making headlines and raising eyebrows with her brilliant and appealing performances.

Cheryl Burke has featured on many 'DWTS' seasons (Instagram/@cherylburke)

Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd is another professional dancer, and like Burke, she has impressed audiences by dancing with various celebrities, but she has never competed as a main contestant.

Peta Murgatroyd and Barry Williams (Instagram/@petamurgatroyd)

Joanna Krupa

Joanna is a model and actress who appeared in Season 9 'Dancing With The Stars' alongside Derek Hough. Her impeccable combination of classiness and sexiness was evident throughout the season. She finished the show as the fourth-best celebrity.

Joanna Krupa on 'DWTS' (@abc)



Sara Evans

Country music singer Sara Evans was on Season 3 of 'DWTS' with Tony Dovolani. Sarah has been known to 'dance with elegance' and went all the way to the Top 6 before facing elimination.

Sara Evans on 'DWTS' (@abc)



Meryl Davis

Meryl Davis is an Olympic ice dancer who entered 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 18 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Her beautiful dancing skills and elegant performances helped her clinch the Mirrorball Trophy, cementing her position as one of the sexiest and most talented participants in the history of 'DWTS'.

Meryl Davis on 'DWTS' (@abc)

