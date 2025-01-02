'Yellowstone' series finale has netizens saying the same thing: "The writers think we are..."

"'Yellowstone' finale was a big letdown for me. Too predictable. Too bad for a great series," a fan lamented.

Paramount Network's neo-Western drama series Yellowstone aired its series finale on December 15, 2024. According to Variety, with 11.4 million views, it became the most-watched episode of the drama series. However, the dull ending disappointed fans, who deemed it 'laughable'. "I feel like the writers think we're all under the age of 18 and naive. Jamie as the villain? Get lost. Beth was always the problem. The first three seasons were solid, but 4 and 5 were just pathetic and treated the viewers like they were gullible. This show got so off track it's laughable. Plus, it's forgettable. Kevin Costner did the right thing [by leaving]," a disgruntled fan wrote on Reddit.

Yellowstone finale was a big let down for me. Too predictable and Taylor Sheridan put himself in to many scenes when he was not an integral part of the family. Kevin Costner was Yellowstone and the day he left the show, it died with him. Too bad for a great series. pic.twitter.com/Vk7tiF7Nmo — SJ🇺🇸Close the Border! Trump 2024! (@sandrajaniga) December 16, 2024

"Yellowstone finale was a big letdown for me. Too predictable and Taylor Sheridan put himself in too many scenes when he was not an integral part of the family. Kevin Costner was Yellowstone and the day he left the show, it died with him. Too bad for a great series," another penned on X (formerly Twitter). "Beth being an absolute piece of sh-t the entire show only to be rewarded for it constantly...somehow landed Rip whom she didn't deserve...had some of the f-king most wild plot armor. Literally surviving an explosion that nearly blew up her building. So yeah, the writing sucks sometimes, and sometimes it's not. The show is hella bipolar," echoed a viewer.

“Yellowstone” should’ve brought Costner back for the series finale but not show his face. Would’ve been a great full circle moment. — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) January 2, 2025

As per Irish Star, many fans argued that the series finale felt incomplete with the absence of Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone should’ve brought Costner back for the series finale but not show his face. Would’ve been a great full-circle moment," a fan lamented. A comment also read, "My issue is with insanely bad writing and how it is both handled by the writers and interpreted by viewers." Another chimed, "It was so chaotic and rushed as if it were an afterthought, or that they had gotten cold feet before deciding to bite the bullet."

Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes at a 'Yellowstone' Season 2 event on May 30, 2019, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

While fans are largely anticipating another season, Kelly Reilly confirmed via social media that the series has indeed come to an end. "Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years,” she wrote on Instagram. Reilly also penned an emotional note thanking the creator of the show and the crew for their incredible support throughout the filming process. "Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with...the support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast." She also expressed gratitude for fans worldwide.

As per Deadline, Cole Hauser and Reilly are poised to star in a spin-off series reprising their famous characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. “We will see what happens over the next year or so and we’ll see what’s next,” Hauser hinted to People magazine in an exclusive. “Hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years,” he concluded.