'Yellowstone' scene that personifies Beth's dark magic resurfaces, as fans say 'that's not an act'

Kelly Reilly plays the character of Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Paramount's 'Yellowstone' has churned out rich storytelling with some incredible characters, however, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is the one character that stands out as one of the greatest. Beth as an individual has many shades but what stands out is her tough attitude, where she knows how to give it back. In addition, her relationship with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is the stuff of fantasies, as the two are picture-perfect for each other.

Furthermore, based on the previous seasons, it is evident that Beth is more than simply a formidable presence on the Dutton ranch; she is a badass in every sense. At times, she also embodies the spirit of a genuine warrior, making her a captivating figure who refuses to back down no matter what and has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to hold her stand in a world dominated by men.

Beth Dutton gives it back to a creep in 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

There are scenes that show Beth giving it back to people, but this one sticks out, demonstrating why she is one of the greatest characters in 'Yellowstone'. This scene from Season 1 Episode 1 provides a peek at Beth's famous savagery. While 'Tennessee Whisky' plays in the background, she boldly drinks whisky on the rocks when an out-of-towner, Ted, believes he understands her based on her looks. He smugly assumes she's returning for a school reunion and tries to flirt with her, but Beth quickly shuts him down with a harsh answer, demonstrating her tough nature.

X user also shared their reaction about this scene and commented under the video with a fan saying, "Yes, I remember that scene. That’s not an act she’s like that in real life. She is a bad b*tch on the set as well."

Another added, "Remember it well. One of many Beth scenes where she wrecks someone. Beth is one of the bestTB characters if all time, love her. Would not to be on get bad side." A fan commented, "She a bad a**."

Beth Dutton uses her sharp wit to defend Monica Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

Another outstanding moment demonstrating Beth's tough nature happens in Season 2 Episode 9, when she rushes to help her sister-in-law, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), who was humiliated at a high-end boutique after being falsely accused of stealing. Arriving in a stunning fake fur leopard coat, Beth wants to know Monica's location.

Using the Fourth Amendment to dispute the police's illegal search, she expertly draws out their ties to her family and dismisses their attempts to justify their behavior. With razor-sharp wit, she confronts the store manager, exposing her biases and forcing her to apologize to Monica before departing with a last warning.

Beth Dutton is pure grit and fire—a fierce protector of her family and a force of nature who won’t be tamed. Love her or hate her, she embodies loyalty, resilience, and strength like no one else. Her scars make her powerful, and she fights for what’s hers, no matter the cost.… pic.twitter.com/4nahfItDOQ — Readers’ Insight Exchange (@BookInsightX) October 26, 2024

A fan shared their admiration for Beth's action and commented, "What's your favorite Yellowstone moment with Beth Dutton? This character is raw, real, and absolutely unstoppable—whether she's defending her family or throwing punchlines. Share the scenes that made you cheer, gasp, or just go, “That's Beth."

Beth shows her support to a young mother in 'Yellowstone'

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

Beth has endured a lot of sorrow during the show, but it never stopped her from supporting other women in need. In a video shared on Instagram from Season 3's Episode 1, Beth shows compassion by offering financial support to a young mother dealing with a sick child. She also shares her own experience of overcoming an abusive relationship, demonstrating her resilience with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yellowstone_fans_

A fan left a comment under the post and said, "Love Beth, she rocks." Another commented, "Best line ever."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

