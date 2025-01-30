'Yellowstone' fans admit there's one 'annoying' character Taylor Sheridan should have never included

While Sheridan's ability to flesh out raw and grounded characters has been lauded worldwide, there are times when he also failed to hit the mark with some.

With its 5 seasons run, Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' made a place for itself in the hearts of viewers. But the Western drama is not without its flaws. While Sheridan's ability to flesh out raw and grounded characters has been lauded worldwide, there are times when he also failed to hit the mark with some.

If you have followed the show from the start, you must have guessed right that the character in discussion is Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton. Introduced in Season 1, Monica's character in 'Yellowstone' has often been overlooked and suffered from a poorly written arc. While many thought she would have her moment in the spotlight after marrying the heir to the 'Yellowstone' ranch, Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), sadly, that never happened. Yes, Monica's relationship with Kayce created tension between him and his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), which was a key plot point in the earlier seasons, however, her character's journey soon becomes confusing.

John initially expressed disapproval of their child and even suggested abortion, but later underwent a drastic change and built a relationship with his grandson Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). Throughout it all, Monica was caught in the middle of the Dutton family drama. In a way, Monica as a character was reduced to just being Kayce's wife and Tate’s mother and had minimal impact on 'Yellowstone's main storyline, as per FandomWire. Her scenes largely revolved around arguing with Kayce, wanting to leave him the tumultuous family, and then reconciling, which left her character arc underdeveloped.

Monica as a character had mounting potential as she had experienced significant trauma in earlier seasons. But her compelling arc was wasted, as her character grew hypocritical in the later seasons, as she openly criticized the Duttons while benefiting from their legacy. Fans were seemingly fed up with Monica's stagnant storyline and chimed in on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared their two cents: "Monica’s character on 'Yellowstone' is so annoying. The girl loves to call on the Dutton name for help but acts like she’s so much better than them. Bleh " Another echoed, "Monica Dutton is the least likable person. It’s not because she’s an evil person. It’s that she’s so damn boring." In a similar vein, a netizen opined, "Damn, Monica hasn't done anything good for the Dutton family. All she does is whine, and now his son is the heir of the Dutton ranch."

On Reddit, another penned, "Monica is insufferable!" A comment also read, "She’s torn between two different things. It’s a character with trauma and conflicting feelings. Not that difficult to see." Another fan noted, "That was forgotten. That could have been an interesting aspect of her character, but no. Her inconsistency is because of Taylor Sheridan’s writing."