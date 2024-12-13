'Yellowstone' inadvertently dragged into outrage over Montana Supreme Court gender verdict

'Yellowstone' faces the ire of public amid Montana Supreme Court's gender verdict ruiling

As the much-anticipated finale of 'Yellowstone' inches closer, the series is under the scanner for a surprising new reason, which has nothing to do with the character-driven narrative or the killing of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Premiered back in 2018, the Western neo-drama is already garnering backlash for the lukewarm final season.

Each episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 has to bear the public criticism for the slow-paced narrative and lack of major action. While getting criticized for the content is one thing, getting backlash for a Supreme Court verdict is another, and 'Yellowstone' is suffering exactly from it.

'Yellowstone' dragged over Montana Supreme Court's latest verdict

Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

The Montana Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors. The decision, issued on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, upholds a lower court’s ruling, which found the law likely violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy, as per AP News.

The lawsuit was filed by transgender minors and their families, including 17-year-old Phoebe Cross, one of the plaintiffs. Civil rights advocates, including Lambda Legal, have celebrated the ruling, highlighting the strong constitutional protections for transgender youth in Montana.

Montana’s attorney general plans to continue defending the law, which is part of a broader trend of similar bans across the country. Currently, 26 states have passed or proposed laws targeting gender-affirming care for minors, many of which face ongoing legal challenges.

However, it looks like 'Yellowstone' is once again getting dragged into the said matter. But why? There have been past reports that suggest many locals are not too thrilled with the way the series portrayed the state, and this has led many to blame the series for the verdict.

Fans express disappointment over 'Yellowstone'

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As soon as the Montana Supreme Court's verdict on gender-affirming was announced, fans were quick to blame 'Yellowstone' for the development, and many shared their opinions on X about the same. An X user said, "Yellowstone - .... most of us in Montana despise that show & what its done to us." Another said, "Wow, never thought Montana of all places would allow this! Yellowstone killed this state!"

Yellowstone - 😆😆😆😆 .... most of us in Montana despise that show & what its done to us. — HorsesRGreat (@greninger_r) December 11, 2024

Wow, never thought Montana of all places would allow this! Yellowstone killed this state! — Brandon Adams (@brandonadams210) December 11, 2024

Another added, "Yellowstone comes true. It’s like when Portlandia had to apologize to Portland." A fan shared, "Montana reality follows Yellowstone fiction."

Yellowstone comes true. It’s like when Portlandia had to apologize to Portland. — Ghost of Olympe 🇺🇸 (@ghost_of_olympe) December 12, 2024

Montana reality follows Yellowstone fiction — mark charles rathbun (@markcrathbun) December 12, 2024

Taking a jibe at the Western drama series, a fan shared, "So devastated that this happened. #Montana it is time to take action, time to protect our state from Californians who think they are the Yellowstone cast. We have to drive them out before we become the next Colorado hell hole." A fan said, "Has California taken over Montana? Yellowstone effect?"

So devastated that this happened. #Montana it is time to take action, time to protect our state from Californians who think they are the Yellowstone cast. We have to drive them out before we become the next Colorado hell hole. — itswhatithink (@conservemontana) December 12, 2024

Has California taken over Montana? Yellowstone effect? — Captain America (@CapAmericaTrump) December 12, 2024

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.