‘Yellowstone’ fans noticed the finale had a strange accent — but there's a good reason why

Elsa’s awkward accent in the 'Yellowstone' finale has fans scratching their heads

The 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Finale gave us a lot to process, from the Dutton family’s dramatic exit to Elsa Dutton’s haunting narration. But for some fans, especially those from the South, one detail really caught on to their attention; Elsa’s accent. There was something about her voice that didn’t quite match what people might expect from a Tennessean, sparking a debate among fans. While some found it odd, others came to Isabel May’s defense, arguing that her delivery was spot-on for the time period. So, what’s the story behind that accent?

Elsa Dutton’s narration closes out the season with a reflection on her family’s journey and their deep connection to the 'Yellowstone' ranch. Excerpt from the narration: "141 years ago, my father was told of this valley, and here’s where we stayed. Seven generations. My father was told they would come for this land, and he promised to return it. Nowhere was that promise written. It faded with my father’s death, but somehow lived in the spirit of this place." While her words were powerful, some viewers couldn’t get past the unusual accent. It wasn’t quite the Southern drawl many are familiar with, and some Southerners felt it sounded out of place. One fan even started a Reddit thread to vent about it. But as it turns out, there’s a good reason why May’s accent sounds the way it does, and it has a lot to do with the effort she put into making it feel authentic.

The most iconic and fearless female character, Elsa Dutton, with her striking lightning-yellow hair!#IsabelMay #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/lQyzOiJCNi — Isabel May fanbase (@isabelmayfan) July 3, 2024

May, who isn’t from the South, had to learn a Tennessee accent from scratch to play Elsa. To prepare, she studied Philip Seymour Hoffman’s portrayal of a Southern preacher in Cold Mountain, as reported by Taste Of Country. Hoffman’s performance gave her a foundation for capturing the rhythms and nuances of a historical Tennessee accent. While not everyone loved the result, May’s dedication earned plenty of praise. “She does no wrong in my eyes,” one fan commented, refusing to criticize the actress. Another user, who identified as a Tennessean, defended May’s accent as historically accurate: “I like her accent just fine. I am a Tennessean and I can tell you that once you hit the Cumberland Plateau straight over to the Smokies, old, old families (think very late 1700s North Carolina Territory) talk like that!”

This perspective helps us understand that accents, sometimes evolve. How Tennesseans spoke in the late 1800s isn’t necessarily the same as today. Another Redditor agreed, saying, “I had wondered if the Southern accent in Tennessee was different then than it is now. I’m thinking that it has changed.” The debate over Elsa’s accent shows just how invested fans are in 'Yellowstone' and its spin-off '1883'. For creator Taylor Sheridan, these details matter. May’s performance may not have pleased everyone, but it clearly sparked some meaningful conversations.

Actor Isabel May speaks onstage during Paramount+'s '1883' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Whether you loved or hated the accent, Elsa’s narration surely captured the heart of the show, the struggles, sacrifices, and unshakable bond between the Duttons and their land. And if her voice felt a little unfamiliar, maybe that’s the point. It reminds us of a time and place that’s long gone, yet still alive in the stories we tell. In the end, it doesn’t matter where you stand on the accent. What matters is that 'Yellowstone' keeps us talking, and feeling. Isn’t that what makes a great show? We think that qualifies.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.