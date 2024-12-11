#TaylorTrash trends as Taylor Sheridan faces mounting backlash for lewdly 'inserting himself' into 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's unnecessary cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has fans up in arms

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

From nude poker games to cheeky parties, Taylor Sheridan might have thought that his cameo in Yellowstone's Season 5 Episode 13 would make his character, Travis Wheetnely, an epitome of a charismatic cowboy. However, Sheridan's hopes quickly get thrashed by ardent 'Yellowstone' fans.

Fans are seething with anger, questioning the need to dedicate a sizable chunk of runtime to Travis when it's just supposed to be a cameo. Sheridan is already at the mercy of fans who are accusing the creator of butchering the storyline to satisfy his vanity, and with his unnecessary appearance in the latest episode, the negative comments are not going to stop anytime soon.

Why Taylor Sheridan's cameo was unnecessary in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Travis has made his cameo regularly for most of 'Yellowstone,' but the character never tried to steal the limelight or force himself on the viewers. However, this is not the case with his latest appearance, as Sheridan's writing attempts to portray the character as a flamboyant man who is successful and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. Yet, on screen, the character comes across as a teenager who is entering puberty and is showing off his riches to his one friend who always despised him, and in Travis's case, it's Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Beth's hatred towards Travis is an open secret, but the thing escalates to another level when both play a nude poker game. Forgive me, but it was evident that the presence of Travis on the screen was a clear attempt to outshine other characters and come across as a cool cowboy, who is not helping the Duttons, but the mighty Beth is also at his mercy. I mean, who would have thought the fiery Dutton daughter, who can slice a thing or two with her sharp tongue, would also have to act on and rely on Travis's help? While nothing explicit transpires between Beth and Travis, Sheridan's attempt to establish Travis as a paramount character in front of whom even Beth might be ready to bow down comes across as nothing but his hunger to steal the spotlight.

#TaylorTrash trends over Taylor Sheridan's cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Fans still do not have enough of Sheridan's bizarre antics and continue to criticize his unnecessary cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 on X.

A fan said, "As if Taylor Sheridan wasted one of the last episodes of this show by inserting himself so he could parade around with half-naked women. We could have had 8 more episodes of Kevin Costner instead of this bs." Another shared, "Beth would NEVER play strip poker with Travis Beth would NOT be impressed with his riding skills. Rip would NEVER go on and on about some other cowboy. Taylor is shifting the show around himself and he's ruining it."

As if Taylor Sheridan wasted one of the last episodes of this show by inserting himself so he could parade around with half-naked women. We could have had 8 more episodes of Kevin Costner instead of this bs #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/s0XcVoyXIw — Jess ☠️ (@JessicaaWrites) December 9, 2024

Beth would NEVER play strip poker with Travis Beth would NOT be impressed with his riding skills. Rip would NEVER go on and on about some other cowboy. Taylor is shifting the show around himself and he's ruining it — Melinda Willis (@MinnasMusings) December 10, 2024

Another added, "TAYLOR SHERIDAN a word of advice. Don’t write or put yourself into your own shoes ever again." A fan shared, "Taylor Sheridan really ruined Yellowstone lol sad."

TAYLOR SHERIDAN a word of advice. Don’t write or put yourself into your own shoes ever again. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/MWcSYM1SdW — 🎬🎞️🎥🍿Anthony (@mrfilmstock) December 9, 2024

Taylor Sheridan really ruined Yellowstone lol sad. — _ (@Kingjoeeeel) December 11, 2024

A fan shared, "Taylor Sheridan went from making art to writing himself into every show in the most unnecessary way. lol’ing at the Lioness finale." Another added, "I imagine this is what Taylor Sheridan thinks he’s doing when he writes entire episodes about his own character"

I imagine this is what Taylor Sheridan thinks he’s doing when he writes entire episodes about his own character pic.twitter.com/Tgp4WiVaij — Peyton Hacker (@_peytonhacker) December 11, 2024

Mocking Sheridan, a fan said, "Imagine Taylor Sheridan writing those poker strip & pool scenes thinking Yellowstone fans would look at his steroid jacked up body and think how cool he was. Only to find that he created a bigger backlash to Yellowstone than Kevin Costner quitting the series."

Imagine Taylor Sheridan writing those poker strip & pool scenes thinking Yellowstone fans would look at his steroid jacked up body and think how cool he was.



Only to find that he created a bigger backlash to Yellowstone than Kevin Costner quitting the series 😂 — Billy Chapel (@billychappel99) December 11, 2024

