‘The Masked Singer’ fans reveal the ‘worst’ snubs of all time — and one tops even Coral

“Butterfly losing to Thingamajig in season 2 still has me tilted YEARS later,” wrote a fan and to be fair, we agree

‘The Masked Singer’ has crowned several winners over the last six years who received unanimous audience love. However, others elicited mixed reactions. Fans took to social media to discuss the biggest snubs of the show, and it included some memorable mentions. “I have one in mind. Butterfly losing to Thingamajig in season 2 still has me tilted YEARS later,” one Reddit user wrote. “I also think that either macaw or California Roll should have won and not Medusa,” the same user added. Macaw, who was revealed to be singer-songwriter David Archuleta, seems to be a popular name amongst fans.

“I also agree, I think Macaw was so much better than Medusa. Especially All By Myself, that was one of the best performances in the season,” another internet user chimed in. “Macaw. DA was snubbed on American Idol and then again on The Masked Singer!” a third social media user added. Some fans believe that Jesse McCartney, who was disguised behind the Turtle mask, was also subbed from being a winner. “Easily Season 3. How Jesse McCartney lost is beyond me,” another Redditor wrote. A Cappella group Pentatonix appeared on the show under the disguise of California Roll.

Fans found that the contestant’s elimination was unfair. “Still mad about California roll being voted off,” one social media user wrote. Another fan thought that the singing duo The Beets was also deserving of being the winners. “They should have made it much further than they did. Honestly, they possibly should’ve won if you ask me,” the fan added. “Tiki losing to Sea Queen, Beets not getting the bell, Seahorse being extremely unfairly eliminated due to the format of the Super 6 in season 4. Her Crocodile & Sun should have absolutely been the top 3,” another Reddit user wrote.

Another fan claimed that Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) should have won instead of Fox (Wayne Brady). “When Royal Hen lost to Hawk, I was so pissed! She was great singing, and Hawk used pure autotune,” the internet user added. ‘The Masked Singer’ has had many shocking reveals from actress Vanessa Hudgens to rapper T- Pain. The latest season concluded with Gretchen Wilson, aka Pearl, crowned as the winner. She beat finalists like Andy Grammer (Boogie Woogie), Meg Donnelly (Coral), and Brian Kelley (Mad Scientist Monster). Although Wilson took the trophy, Boogie Woogie created a lot of buzz.

Even Wilson thought the latter would be the winner and was admittedly prepared for second place. Speaking to PEOPLE, she admitted that she felt bad about winning against Grammer. “Being a mom, I felt bad. It was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, I'm happy with second! He won!' I think that's probably how he would've felt, too,” she told the outlet. “He's just such an incredibly, incredibly likable person. I wished I could have shared it with him,” she added. The winner recalled feeling too “stunned” when the results were announced. However, she was also glad about the win and described it as her comeback moment. “I'm ready to take on anything,” she told the outlet.