5 celebrities we’d love to see on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and our top pick might surprise you

From Rita Ora to Adam Lambert, here's our wishlist for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14

'The Masked Singer' has had a successful run as a reality TV show, with 13 seasons under its belt. The show's legacy is built on vocal talent, but the jaw-dropping reveals of celebrities performing under huge masks. With Grammy-winning Gretchen Wilson taking the former season's trophy, the bar is already set higher. And now with the news of season 14 returning, many are speculating which celebs will be the best fit. Here are five standout celebrities who would steal the spotlight (and stump the judges) under the mask.

5) Rita Ora

Rita Ora has been on the show's judges panel for both the U.K. and U.S. versions of 'The Masked Singer.' Rita Ora would be a mind-blowing twist as a contestant. She has the pipes: her global hits like 'Anywhere' and 'Let You Love Me' prove that—and she’s already familiar with the show’s rhythm. If she traded her judging seat for a disguise, the surprise factor alone would be iconic.

4) Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is the Masked Singer's MVP that fans can’t get enough of. She’s performed on three different versions, U.S., U.K., and Australia, and left a lasting impression with her emotional depth and vocal control. Each time, she managed to surprise even the savviest viewers. Her return to the U.S. version with a new mask and narrative would add excitement for both long-time watchers and casual fans. She’s a pro at keeping secrets and slaying performances: two keys to winning this show.

3) Frankie Valli

If the show wants a jaw-dropping moment, Frankie Valli is the guy. Known for timeless hits like 'Girls Don't Cry' and 'Sherry,' this legendary singer will not be an easy guess. Put this 91-year-old singer behind the mask, and the judges will be baffled. Although the 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' singer has one of the most recognizable falsettos in history, that’s exactly one of the biggest reasons he’d be a thrilling wildcard on the show. Hiding such a distinctive voice behind a costume would play with audience expectations and keep everyone guessing.

2) Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert, a former 'American Idol' alum, was born for a stage like 'The Masked Singer.' With a theatrical style, larger-than-life voice, and mysterious aura, he’d be one of the most deceptive contestants ever. His glittery persona and glam hidden beneath the big mask would make it nearly impossible to guess his identity. Adding Lambert to the contestants' list will not only add to the mystery but also bring showmanship, exactly what the show thrives on. Imagine the drama when that voice belts out a ballad from behind a dragon or pharaoh mask!

1) Jack Black

Fans consistently guess Jack Black every season due to his powerful singing voice with Tenacious D and comedic flair. As highlighted on Monsters & Critics, his dynamic energy and musical roots make him a natural fit. A full run under the mask would blend humor, vocal performance, and nostalgia. Even though he might be an easy guess, after so many guesses on the show, it might be time.