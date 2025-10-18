2025 Daytime Emmys full winners list: ‘General Hospital’ takes best drama for the 5th year, Paul Telfer wins big

‘General Hospital’ sweeps the 2025 Daytime Emmys again, while Drew Barrymore, Kardea Brown, and ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ take top honors.

The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated television’s brightest daytime talent on Friday night, October 17, honoring standout performances, heartwarming talk shows, and culinary favorites. Airing live via watch.theemmys.tv and the Emmys app, this year’s ceremony crowned a familiar champion: ABC’s ‘General Hospital.’ It once again dominated the drama categories, extending its record-breaking winning streak. The long-running soap earned Best Daytime Drama Series for the fifth consecutive year, as per TVLine.

The show also swept multiple major categories, including Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Writing, and Directing. According to PEOPLE, Nancy Lee Grahn earned a well-deserved win for Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her portrayal of Alexis Davis. Meanwhile, Jonathan Jackson took home Supporting Actor for reprising his role as Lucky Spencer. Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards:

Daytime Drama Series

‘Days of Our Lives’ (Peacock)

‘The Young and the Restless’ (CBS)

‘General Hospital’ (ABC) — WINNER

Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama

Nancy Lee Grahn attends the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Sharon Case (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Eileen Davidson (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Melissa Claire Egan (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Michelle Stafford (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Laura Wright (‘General Hospital’)

Nancy Lee Grahn (‘General Hospital) — WINNER

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama

Paul Telfer attends the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Peter Bergman (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Eric Martsolf (‘Days of Our Lives’)

Greg Rikaart (‘Days of Our Lives’)

Dominic Zamprogna (‘General Hospital’)

Paul Telfer (‘Days of Our Lives’) — WINNER

Supporting Actress In A Daytime Drama

Susan Walters attends the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/)

Linsey Godfrey (‘Days of Our Lives’)

Courtney Hope (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Kate Mansi (‘General Hospital’)

Emily O’Brien (‘Days of Our Lives’)

Susan Walters (‘The Young and the Restless’) — WINNER

Supporting Actor In A Daytime Drama

Tajh Bellow (‘General Hospital’)

Blake Berris (‘Days of Our Lives’)

Michael Graziadei (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Gregory Harrison (‘General Hospital’)

Jonathan Jackson (‘General Hospital’) — WINNER

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama

Linden Ashby (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Clint Howard (‘The Bold and the Beautiful’)

Jacqueline Grace Lopez (‘General Hospital’)

Valarie Pettiford (‘The Young and the Restless’)

Avery Kristen Pohl (‘General Hospital’)

Alley Mills (‘General Hospital’) — WINNER

Writing For A Daytime Drama

‘Days of Our Lives’ (Peacock)

‘The Young and the Restless’ (CBS)

‘General Hospital’ (ABC) — WINNER

Directing For A Daytime Drama

‘Days of Our Lives’ (Peacock)

‘The Young and the Restless’ (CBS)

‘General Hospital’ (ABC) — WINNER

Daytime Talk Series

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

‘The View’

‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ — WINNER

Daytime Talk Show Host

Jenna Bush Hager & Hoda Kotb (‘TODAY With Hoda and Jenna’)

Kelly Clarkson (‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’)

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa (‘Live With Kelly and Mark’)

Jennifer Hudson (‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’)

Drew Barrymore (‘The Drew Barrymore Show’) — WINNER

Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

Extra

Entertainment Tonight — WINNER

Culinary Instructional Series

‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’ (Food Network)

‘Emeril Cooks’ (Roku)

‘Lidia’s Kitchen’ (PBS)

‘Selena + Restaurant’ (Food Network)

‘Delicious Miss Brown’ (Food Network) — WINNER

Culinary Host

Joanna Gaines (‘Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines’)

Ina Garten (‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’)

Emeril Lagasse (‘Emeril Cooks’)

Michael Symon (‘Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out’)

Kardea Brown (‘Delicious Miss Brown’) — WINNER

Legal/Courtroom Program

‘America’s Court With Judge Kevin Ross’

‘Divorce Court’

‘Judy Justice’

‘Justice for the People With Judge Milian’

‘We the People With Judge Lauren Lake’

‘Hot Bench’ — WINNER