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Donnie Wahlberg teases Tom Selleck’s comeback to ‘Boston Blue’: ‘I love him and I miss him...’

In an exclusive interview, Donnie Wahlberg shares whether Tom Selleck is open to working in ‘Boston Blue’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Frank from 'Blue Bloods' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Frank from 'Blue Bloods' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

In its two seasons on air, 'Boston Blue' has honored the Reagan family's legacy multiple times. However, the patriarch, aka Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, remains missing. The spin-off keeps his legacy alive in several instances, but unlike many other cast members, he has not appeared in person. Donnie Wahlberg, who headlines the spin-off as Danny Reagan, has now spoken up about the matter.

A still of Frank from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

Wahlberg claims the acclaimed actor will reprise Frank if they have something extraordinary. "I love him and respect him so much. I know what it will require," the actor said to PEOPLE. "It's going to require the most thoughtful, elegant episode that the Brandons [co-creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis] and I can pull together. And he will do it, but it has to be something really special, because he takes what he does very seriously. And he takes the legacy of the show seriously. He takes Frank Reagan seriously."

A still of Frank and Danny from 'Blue Blood' (Image Source: CBS)

This is great news for the fans who were concerned when Selleck ruled out a return. "I don't know if I would do 'Boston Blue' — that's another show. I think it's partly my lot in life to make sure 'Blue Bloods' has its place in television history, but I don't think it's my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan," Selleck said to Detroit Hour. It seems like a good story may change Selleck's mind. Wahlberg is keen to make the reunion happen. "I learned so much from him, and I have the utmost respect for him. I love him, and I miss him," Wahlberg said. "I want him to be on the show at some point."

A still from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

Wahlberg shared that Selleck supports the spin-off, even though 'Blue Bloods' cancellation surprised him. The actor admires what Selleck brought to the sets of their flagship show, and wants to respect that commitment. "He was a perfectionist on set every single day. And why would he not be? He's not going to just show up and say, 'Yeah. Send me a paycheck. I'll do an episode. You're my buddy. I'll do it.' It's, like, no. I know how exceptional he will want it to be," Wahlberg added. "And when the time is right, we will, hopefully, have something exceptional enough for him." 'Boston Blue' has already welcomed 'Blue Bloods' alums Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Bridget Moynahan. Will Estes, who played Jamie, will soon join the list. To follow the next chapter of Danny's life, tune in every Friday at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS.

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