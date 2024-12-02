Will there be 'Yellowstone' Season 6? Eagle-eyed fans spot a subtle hint

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 hints at the comeback of the western-neo series with a new season

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

With just two episodes left until its highly anticipated conclusion, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is pushing hard to keep the attention of the fans intact. However, with the lack of action in the latest season, fans are rightly scratching their heads, wondering if the series will be able to deliver a worthy climax to the epic series.

Following the tragic demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the final season essentially focuses on keeping the legacy of the beloved show alive, but sadly, the series is struggling to maintain its momentum. While it has long been announced that Season 5 will be the last outing for 'Yellowstone,' a recent development hints that there might be more to the story.

'Yellowstone' will return for Season 6

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Although 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has long been known to be the finale of the much-loved series, there have been hush-hush rumors that the western-neo series may return for Season 6. While there is no official word from the makers or any cast members about the future of the show, the most recent development in Episode 12 adds to the mounting anticipation.

Fans were left in shock when they discovered an unusual thing in the preview of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13. It turned out that in the preview, the narrator noted that there is only one episode left until the season finale of 'Yellowstone,' which is stunning information since it mentioned the 'season finale,' not 'series finale.' Now, given Yellowstone's reputation, the series is known for its intricate detailing. So, the voiceover mentioning the series finale cannot be a slip of the tongue, as it could be possible that the western-neo series will return with Season 6 and will continue to entertain fans.

Fans are ecstatic with the possibility of 'Yellowstone' Season 6

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

As soon as the subtle hint caught fans' attention in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 12, they quickly flocked to X to share their opinions.

A fan said, "The announcer dude said "Season finale", not series finale hmmm." Another added, "Ohhh…they said one more episode left until the SEASON finale, not series finale. I hope we get a season 6 of Yellowstone. I wasn’t impressed with the first half of this season, but this second half has been really good."

Ohhh…they said one more episode left until the SEASON finale, not series finale. I hope we get a season 6 of Yellowstone.



Another added,"Is it just me or did anyone else catch the “one episode left until the SEASON finale” Thought it was gonna be over." A fan shared, "Did I hear that right @Yellowstone

Is it just me or did anyone else catch the “one episode left until the SEASON finale”



Another fan said, "Season finale and not series finale?!?!?!? I like the sound of that."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

