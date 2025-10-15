Disney reportedly developing another live-action ‘Lion King’ movie — here’s what we know so far

Rumors hint at Disney’s next ‘Lion King’ movie, but the mystery remains: whose story will rise to rule the Pride Lands this time?

It looks like Disney might be ready to return to the Pride Lands once again. According to new industry chatter, the studio is quietly developing another film in ‘The Lion King’ franchise. The move, while not officially confirmed, feels almost inevitable considering the saga’s monumental success over the past three decades. First released in 1994, ‘The Lion King’ was a game-changer for Disney and animation as a whole. The film not only became the highest-grossing animated movie of its time but also remains the top-earning traditionally animated feature ever made. Its appeal expanded far beyond the big screen.

The Broadway adaptation became one of the longest-running and most profitable stage productions in history, earning nearly $2 billion to date. Now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Disney is developing a new theatrical installment in ‘The Lion King’ universe. While no creative details or story direction have been revealed, the rumor has already sparked excitement and speculation among fans. Disney’s recent ventures into the franchise have proven to be major box-office draws. The 2019 photorealistic remake directed by Jon Favreau roared past expectations, grossing an astounding $1.6 billion worldwide and securing a spot among the top 15 highest-grossing movies of all time.

Its prequel, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ initially faced lukewarm reception but eventually gained traction, bringing in over $700 million globally. It was a solid performance for a spinoff story. Given those numbers, the prospect of another sequel feels less like a creative gamble and more like a business no-brainer for Disney. If the studio does move forward, the most logical direction would be adapting ‘The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride,’ as per MovieWeb. It’s the 1998 direct-to-video sequel that introduced fans to Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, and her star-crossed romance with Kovu.

Interestingly, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ already set the groundwork for this by including Kiara and tweaking the lore around Scar’s lineage. It establishes that he and Mufasa aren’t biologically related. This plot adjustment could make room for a more cohesive continuation that integrates elements of ‘Simba’s Pride’ without running into the continuity issues of the original sequel. While Disney has yet to officially announce a third photorealistic ‘Lion King’ installment, the franchise’s proven success makes its return feel almost guaranteed.