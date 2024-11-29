Is 'Mufasa' live-action or animated? 'The Lion King' director settles the debate once for all

The debate on whether 'The Lion King' movies are animated or live-action can finally be put to rest as 'Mufasa' director has given us a final statement

The debate over whether Disney's modern 'Lion King' films should be classified as live-action or animated has always been the talk of the town whenever these movies are about to premiere. With the upcoming release of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', a prequel to Jon Favreau's 2019 remake, the question has resurfaced as audiences wonder how to define the groundbreaking CGI used in these films.

Disney’s photorealistic CGI has blurred the line between animation and live-action filmmaking, creating a unique cinematic experience. However, the director of 'Mufasa', Barry Jenkins, has now addressed this debate head-on, offering a definitive perspective for those who were seeking an answer.

'Mufasa' director Barry Jenkins confirms one detail

A still from 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Disney)

Barry Jenkins settled the debate by definitively stating that Mufasa is an animated film, despite its photorealistic look. “Absolutely, yeah, it’s an animated film,” Jenkins explained during an interview with Games Radar+. He added, "I am communicating constantly with these animators who are trying to manipulate these somewhat photorealistic sort of models in a way that is expressive. And so because of that, I don't think of it as live action. I do think of it as animation. It's just a very different tool."

Why 'The Lion King' stands apart from other Disney flicks

A still from 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Disney)

'Mufasa' and 2019's 'The Lion King' stand out in Disney’s lineup of reimagined classics. Recently, Disney has focused on live-action remakes of beloved films like 'The Little Mermaid', 'Peter Pan', and 'Pinocchio', where real actors and sets bring the stories to life. These movies feel more grounded in reality. But 'Mufasa' and 'The Lion King' take a different approach, they use animation because the story focuses on animals, making live-action impossible.

While 'The Lion King' received mixed reviews, earning just a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it was a massive success with audiences. The film made an impressive $1.656 billion at the box office, becoming Disney's highest-grossing remake ever. This popularity, especially among younger viewers, showed that people love the visually stunning, lifelike animation style. It’s no surprise that Disney gave the green light to 'Mufasa', and with its December release, it’s likely to engage with the audiences and enjoy similar success.

