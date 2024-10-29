Will there be 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5? Future of fan-favorite guest stars not confirmed

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 ends with Charles, Mabel and Oliver solving Sazz Pataki's murder

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Hulu has just concluded yet another wholesome season of 'Only Murders in the Building'. Premiered on August 27, Season 4 revolved around Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder mystery with the trio eventually solving the crime in Episode 10. Its conclusion has certainly left a void but the good news is, that the show will return for another season.

Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building' has a new mystery to solve every season. Though Sazz's case is solved with a satisfying conclusion, the Season 4 finale introduces yet another mystery, setting up a launch pad for Season 5.

When is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 releasing?

'Only Murders in the Building' was renewed for a fifth season in September 2024. The next season will also comprise ten episodes and will be released on Hulu.

The next season will mark the return of lead cast members - Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel. However, the return of guest stars Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep isn't confirmed yet. The release date of Season 5 has also not been announced, however, we can expect the release somewhere around August 2025.

What to expect in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5?

In Season 5, the podcaster trio will have a new murder mystery to solve. Season 4's finale ended with them finding Lester's dead body in the building's fountain. So far, there's no major clue surrounding his death, but one may speculate that it has some connection with Sofia Caccimelio (played by Téa Leoni), a new character introduced in Episode 10.

A day after Oliver and Loretta's (Meryl Streep) wedding, this mystery woman approaches the trio, asking them to find her husband Nicky. The trio refuses to take up the case, mentioning that they aren't detectives and only solve murders that happen in their building. She then adds that what happened to Nicky has everything to do with the building. Sofia is ready to pay hefty money to solve the case which she claims that the police have failed at. Though the trio turns her down yet again, they are likely to go back to her once they realize that Lester's murder might have a connection with Nicky's disappearance.

'Only Murders in the Building' is yet to answer Season 1's mysteries

We had hoped that Season 4 would answer season 1's mysteries. We are yet to know who poisoned Oliver's dog and who left him a warning note to end the podcast. The text had an eerie similarity with the text received by the trio in Season 4 which reads, "I'm watching you."

Could that be Jan? (since she was the one keeping an eye on the trio while hiding in Charles's closet for three weeks). Or is there an enemy lurking in the shadows since Season 1? Well, we hope the next season breaks the suspense.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 1 to 4 are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+