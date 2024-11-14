3 ways 'Cross' Season 1's nail-biting finale sets up Season 2

If Aldis Hodge's gritty role in Prime Video's 'Cross' excited you, here's an exciting update about the future of the show

Contains spoilers for 'Cross'

Aldis Hodge, known for playing Hawkman in DC's 'Black Adam', stepped into a challenging role for Prime Video's 'Cross'. Based on James Patterson's bestselling book series, the crime thriller show has turned out to be an instant hit among fans and critics. With all the episodes released simultaneously, the big question is whether the show will return for another season. And, the answer is- Yes!

Hodge plays Alex Cross, a highly skilled forensic psychologist and sharp detective in pursuit of a serial killer, while battling with challenges at personal front. The eight episodic series delivered high-stakes mysteries, sharp tension, and an intriguing depth that goes beyond your average detective story. Season 1 has laid out a strong set-up for second season, thus raising our anticipation. Here are all the things to expect in upcoming season of 'Cross':

1. The battle is far from over

Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

'Cross' Season 1 had Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold), a wealthy financier as a serial killer also known as 'Fanboy' killer. He had a strange obsession of making his victims look like renowned serial killers before ending their life. He believed that he was an artist and saw his way of committing murders as "art". Though Ed is finally caught by the end of 'Cross' Season 1, we see Alex Cross worrying about his followers. In next season, Alex may find himself targeted by powerful figures with their own hidden agendas following Ed's arrest.

2. Bobby Trey might take the spotlight in 'Cross' Season 2

A still from 'Cross' (Prime Video)

In 'Cross' Season 1, Alex deprives Ed of the only thing he ever craved for- attention and recognition. After burning his scrapbook, Alex plans to portray Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) as Fanboy killer. He sends Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) to convince him to confess to Ed's crimes in exchange of 24-month sentence and full immunity. He finally accepts the deal with a promise that he will share all the dirt Ramsey had on influential people.

Next season might move the timeline two years ahead when Bobby comes out of prison and holds his end of the bargain by sharing all the information he has with Kayla. Up ahead, she could emerge as the new villain by using this information to manipulate powerful people and harm Alex Cross.

3. Chief Anderson’s run for mayor could shake things up in 'Cross' Season 2

Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

At the end of 'Cross' Season 1, Alex decides to take therapy to deal with his anger and grief. As he chooses to go for redemption, his charges are cleared in a previous case where he brutally attacked a civilian whom he thought was his wife's killer. Chief Anderson (played by Jennifer Wigmore) reveals that letting Alex off the hook could give her a boost in her campaign for mayor.

When Alex pushes back, saying that's not the kind of world he want to live in, Anderson counters with a hard truth that it may not be the world he want, but it’s the one they have while adding “Otherwise, how are you ever going to change things?”

This conversation suggests that Season 2 may dive deeper into Alex’s struggle between his ideals and the compromises that come with justice in a world that’s far from perfect.

When is 'Cross' Season 2 releasing?

Season 2 of 'Cross' was announced much before the premiere of its first season. At New York Comic Con, creator Ben Watkins, expressed a mix of surprise and pride over the show’s early renewal. "I was stunned. You just don't see that very often. I think the first thing was just complete shock and excitement," Watkins told Collider as he recalled the time when he first got the news of the renewal.

The release date of 'Cross' Season 2 hasn't been announced yet but since both seasons have been filmed back to back, fans won't have to face long gaps. If everything goes well, we might get the second season somewhere in 2025.