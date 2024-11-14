'Cross' Ending Explained: Who killed Maria? Alex Cross finally uncovers the truth

In the finale episode of 'Cross', Alex Cross faces battles on both professional and personal fronts.

Stakes are high for Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) in the finale of 'Cross' Season 1. On one hand, he has a serial killer to nab, and on the other hand, a stalker has turned his personal life into a nightmare. The crime thriller on Prime Video centers around Cross, a lead investigator at the Washington DC police department. While juggling between two life-altering cases, he is haunted by his disturbing past.

With both his career and family's safety in jeopardy, he is running out of time and must rely on his sharp instincts to solve the cases. The investigation leads him to Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold), a wealthy financier, kills people while hiding in plain sight. The series wraps up with massive twists and emotional breakthroughs.

Alex Cross faces a major betrayal in 'Cross' finale

Sharon Taylor in a still from 'Cross' (Prime Video)

Just when Cross thinks that he is closing in on the killer, Lieutenant Massey (Sharon Taylor) turns on him. She shoots Mike Grisham, a key witness who was going to help take down Ramsey. This comes as a big shock as Massey was one of the few people Cross trusted the most. She played a crucial role in his investigation and supported him through thick and thin. This betrayal shocks the viewers as much as it shocks Cross.

Cross then eventually puts together the missing pieces of the puzzle and uncovers Massey's role in the entire chaos. He realizes that she was the one who leaked his video attacking a civilian. John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) then confronts her and forces her to face her actions.

Is Shannon rescued in 'Cross' finale?

Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

Shannon Witmer's (Eloise Mumford) abduction serves as a major arc throughout the season. Ramsey had his eyes on her since the beginning. Unfortunately, she becomes his next target after getting involved with him. As Ramsey plans to turn her into a twisted version of serial killer Aileen Wuornos before ending her life, Cross is running out of time to save her.

Cross keeps failing as Ramsey always manages to slip through his fingers. After a failed first attempt on Shannon’s life, Ramsey fakes his death and comes back to finish what he started. But Cross is ready this time. He ultimately manages to stop him and rescues Shannon for good in a tense, heart-pounding finale.

What happens to Ed Ramsey in 'Cross' finale episode?

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

Ed Ramsey eventually pays for his crimes. He gets caught up in the trap laid out by Cross. Before he could pay homage to infamous serial killers in his sick ways, he was apprehended for the crimes he had committed. However, he doesn't care about getting caught as he just wants recognition which he craved since his childhood. But Cross deprives him of that as well by pinning the identity of the Fanboy Killer on Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill).

Ramsey believes that his crimes would be appreciated like art but Cross burns Ramsey's scrapbook, which documented everything he did in artistic way and thus robbed him of the notoriety he craved. Ultimately, Cross takes the win while Ramsey's legacy is reduced to dust.

Who is stalking Alex Cross?

A still from 'Cross' (Prime Video)

The finale episode reveals that the stalker who had been tormenting Cross's family throughout the season is none other than Misa Nancy, a woman connected to the Nolan case. Her motivations are personal, linked to how Cross had handled the trial.

In an epic showdown, Nancy traps Cross's family forcing him into a life-or-death decision about which of his children will live. It turns out that Nancy manipulated her son, Peter Lenox, into believing he was responsible for Nolan’s fate. Ultimately, Cross manages to save his family, and Nancy ends her life in a fiery act of defiance.

How does 'Cross' end for Alex Cross?

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

By the end of the season, Cross realizes that he needs therapy to deal with his grief and anger. This marks a major moment as Cross has always portrayed himself as a strong, stoic investigator. This shift in his character arc portrays his vulnerability, hinting that he is ready to face the consequences of his actions, including a violent incident from his past where he attacked a civilian. He now seeks redemption by apologizing to his victim. The season ends by marking a positive change in Cross.

