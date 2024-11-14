'Cross' Review: Aldis Hodge's thriller has more cliches than criminals

Unfortunately even Aldis Hodge's stellar performance couldn't save Prime Video's 'Cross'

Adding to its extensive library of book-to-series adaptation, Prime Video introduces a new crime-fighting hero from the pages of James Patterson’s bestselling novel series. 'Cross', premiered on November 14, features Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. Dare not mistake him as an average DC cop. This guy has a Ph.D. in psychology who is obsessed with digging into the minds of killers to solve crimes. This talent comes in handy as he’s on the hunt for a brutal serial killer.

'Cross' doesn't adapt a specific Patterson book but instead takes the essence of the character to craft an original story with fresh twist. Though the show revolves around a highly skilled cop solving crimes, don't expect explosive action or else you'll be disappointed. 'Cross' takes a more deliberate, psychological route, with a strong emotional punch.

'Cross' benefits from strong performances

Aldis Hodge, Alona Tal, Isaiah Mustafa, and Kayla Craig in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

Before delving into all the disappointing aspects, let's take a moment and appreciate how good Aldis Hodge has been in 'Cross'. He delivers a standout performance that's equal parts grit and grace. His version of Alex Cross is brilliant and driven. But at the same time, he's vulnerable, haunted by the tragedy of his past. His role as a doting father while dealing with grief adds rawness to his character. In one moment, you are blown away with his brilliance at work and the next moment you feel warmth as he spends time with his children. His fatherly moments offer momentarily relief from show's darker undertones.

Another great performance comes from Isaiah Mustafa, who plays John Sampson, Cross’s partner and closest friend. Unlike previous adaptations, where this character was sidelined, 'Cross' allows Mustafa to fully inhabit the role. His likeable presence complements Hodge’s intensity, and their resulting banter and trust on each other add to the emotional depth.

'Cross' leans heavily into familiar tropes

Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' (Primee Video/@kerianderson)

'Cross' suffers when it comes to pacing. Several parts of the season feel unnecessarily dragged that could have totally been skipped. In an attempt to be both a serious thriller and a binge-worthy, crowd-pleasing drama, it ends up leaning into clichés and thus losing its unique edge. By sticking to familiar crime-thriller territory, it misses the opportunity of exploring deeper themes and making strong commentary on relevant social issues.

Fortunately, Hodge's commitment to the role keeps us hooked till the very end even when the storyline falters. Though the series isn't a groundbreaking addition to the genre, the complex character from Patterson's novels is refreshing and entertaining to watch.

'Cross' Season 1 is now available on Prime Video