Will there be 'Breathless' Season 2? Startling cliffhanger hints at potential sequel

Netflix's 'Breathless’ offers a deep look at the lives of overworked hospital staff

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Breathless'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The rollercoaster journey of healthcare professionals at Joaquín Sorolla Public Hospital ended on a cliffhanger in Netflix's 'Breathless', leaving fans anticipating the second season of the medical drama. The creative brainchild of Carlos Montero and Castiñeira, 'Breathless' depicts the struggles of a public hospital's medical personnel and their personal lives.

As the narrative of the show progresses, the healthcare professionals confront a daunting challenge to stop the dismantling of the public hospital, or, in other words, privatization. The eight-episodic series features Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Blanca Suárez, Manu Ríos, and Borja Luna in major roles.

Will there be 'Breathless' Season 2?

Blanca Suárez and Manu Ríos in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

The fact that Season 1 of 'Breathless' finished on a cliffhanger is more than enough to indicate that there is a chance for a sequel.

'Breathless' concludes with a startling twist, as Dr. Beil (Manu Ríos) finds Dr. Jésica (Blanca Suárez) lying in a pool of her own blood, a shocking development that many have not anticipated. Further, the finale of the show ended with more unanswered questions, like what happens to Patricia and Dr. Nestor Moa's (Borja Luna ) budding friendship? And where is May's daughter?

The show is also receiving positive reviews from both fans and critics, increasing the likelihood of a Season 2. Given its critical praise, popularity, and fan affection, 'Breathless' may have a sequel, even if it wasn't originally anticipated when the series was first announced. However, we simply need to wait for the makers' announcement.

What could be the plotline for 'Breathless' Season 2?

Najwa Nimri and Manu Ríos in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

'Breathless' Season 2 should continue the storyline of Season 1, which ended on a cliffhanger. The most pressing issue that a potential sequel must solve is uncertainty about Dr. Jésica's survival. Another issue that must be addressed is the whereabouts of May's newlyborn daughter. It's probable that, as May has previously hinted, the baby is taken by Rocio, adding to tensions between the former couple.

Furthermore, the romantic love story between Patrica and Dr. Moa is intriguing, since they are poles apart yet complement one another. It is likely that the sequel will illustrate how Patricia has evolved for the better, and after giving up her position as president, she may be working in the hospital and overseeing its day-to-day operations.

In addition, Season 2 could most likely introduce some new characters, such as a new medical professional who will add to the intrigue of the show. All in all, the cliffhanger ending is not a pleasant way to finish a season and could have been proven as a risky gamble, but considering how interested fans are in the sequel, it is clear that the maker's risk paid off, with fans eagerly waiting for an update concerning another chapter.

How to stream 'Breathless'?

Najwa Nimri in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

You'll need an exclusive Netflix subscription to binge-watch 'Breathless'. The streaming service offers a variety of options based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertisements has a monthly membership price of $6.99 and provides full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include ads, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to use one account on two screens simultaneously while streaming in 1080p/full HD quality. Customers may view 4K Ultra HD video on up to four screens at once with the $22.99/month Premium Plan, which includes Dolby Atmos and HDR.

